FAIRMONT — Residents who are considering getting involved with city government have an opportunity beginning July 11.
The candidate filing period for the 2022 Fairmont City Council Election opens Monday, July 11 and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The council election will be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters will get a chance to cast ballots for the city’s 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th, and 9th Districts as well as an unexpired term in the 7th District.
All seats for the election are for four-year terms, however, the race in the 7th District will be for a two-year unexpired term. The successful candidate of the 7th District unexpired term will take office at the completion of the canvass of the Nov. 8 Municipal election through Dec. 31. The successful candidate of the 7th District, for the remaining two-year unexpired term, will take office in January, 2023. All winners for the full four-year terms will also take office in January 2023. City council positions are non-partisan.
Candidates running for Fairmont City Council must be registered voters of the city, must reside in the City of Fairmont immediately preceding his or her election and shall, at the time of his or her announcement for office and during the term of office and reside within the district from which elected.
Candidates must file in person at the City Clerk’s Office on the Third Floor of the J. Harper Meredith Building, located at 200 Jackson St., Room 312. A $15 filing fee is required. The filing period runs from July 11 through Aug. 10.
The 1st District, which Josh Rice has represented since February 2019, includes May Street and Fairfax Street to Speedway Avenue, along King Street to Speedway Avenue, along Hilltop Street to the corporate limits, from Haymond Street to Cole Street as well as the intersection of the Fairmont city limits and East Marion Park, and Sallyfield Estates. Other streets in the district include Pittsburgh Avenue, Ohio Avenue, Mason Street, Race Street, Potomac Street and Palatine Avenue.
The 3rd District, represented by Karl David Kennedy since January 2019, is the area of Quincy Street to High Street and to Cleveland Avenue and across the High Level Bridge to the East Side. The district also includes along the Monongahela River to Alta Vista Avenue to Ohio Avenue to Mason Street and along Haymond Street to the corporate limits. Other streets in district 3 include Diamond Street, Columbia Street and Elkins Street.
The 5th District, which Barry Bledsoe has represented since February 2019, includes the area on the left going down Pennsylvania Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue to High Street to Weather Wax Street. The district proceeds along Cleveland Avenue to Everest Drive to Virginia Avenue to 5th Street to Benoni Avenue to Emerson Street. Also included in the district are Emerson Street to Field Street to the corporate limits above Sterling Road and O’Dell Street. Other streets in this district include: High Street, Hamilton Street, Chestnut Street, Spruce Street, and Spring Street.
The 7th District, unexpired term, has been represented by Nicky Cinalli since Aug. 24, 2021. Cinalli was appointed by city council on Aug. 24, 2021 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Blair Montgomery. District 7 includes Fairmont State University to Broadview Avenue, a portion of Locust Avenue, a portion of Peacock Lane, Hillside Drive and the area around Fairmont Senior High. The district also includes parts of 7th Street to 9th Street.
The 8th District has been represented by Tom Mainella since 2015. The district area includes Wakefield Road to Broadview Avenue to Circle Drive to Locust Avenue to Sands Drive to Avalon Road. The district includes 9th Street to the Watson Bridge and from Minor Avenue to Fairmont Avenue and both sides of Fairmont Avenue between 9th Street to the Watson Bridge and from Country Club Road to Industrial Contracting Road to the West Fork River. Other streets in the district are Fleming Avenue, Barry Street, Lake Avenue, Charles Street, West Hills Drive, Henry Drive, Hollen Circle, Pine Hill Drive, a portion of Peacock Lane and the Farms Drive area.
The 9th District, which Donna Blood has represented since January 2019, includes the Watson area which goes from the West Fork River to Kennywood Drive and includes Mary Lou Retton Drive and surrounding area, out Fairmont Avenue to end of corporate limits. This District also includes the NASA Boulevard area to the corporate limits. Other streets in the 9th district include Maplewood Drive, Mary Lou Retton Drive, Golf Drive, Gilbob Street, Warren Road, Meadowlane Avenue, Rosewood Avenue and Otlahurst Drive area.
Mainella will not be seek re-election due to term limits. All other current councilmembers are eligible to seek re-election. The terms of councilmembers elected in the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 8th, and 9th Districts shall be four years and the unexpired term of the 7th District will be for approximately a six-week term until the full unexpired term starts in January. In no event shall any councilmember serve more than two consecutive full four-year terms.
Anyone interested in running for city council may contact City Clerk Janet Keller for further information before the filing deadline. People that are not sure what district they live in may also call the City Clerk’s Office at 304-366-6212, extension 329 and the hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.