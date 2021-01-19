FAIRMONT — As part of its mission to respond to community needs, the Marion County Quick Response Team is planning a day of action to take place in February.
Sandra Hassenpflug, director of nursing at the Marion County Health Department, said the team is planning to approach people referred by organizations such as Friendship Fairmont, Scott Place Shelter and Communities of Shalom to provide them resources and supplies.
"Our focus is the QRT and the harm reduction programs," Hassenpflug said. "We need to provide them the resources of what we actually provide here at the Marion County Health Department, and along with that, possibly take some applications for homelessness and partner with agencies so we can maybe link them up to resources."
QRT member Raven Lee said the goal is to collect enough supplies for about 200 people. The QRT plans to accomplish this through collaboration with other community organizations, such as West Virginia Prevention Solutions which will pack supply bags.
Lee also said the QRT has made contact with the Marion County Drug Court, as well as the Fairmont Police Department, which will train QRT members on administration of Naloxone.
"Next week we're going to do a Naloxone training," Lee said. "Then we're going to touch base with their clients and hopefully be able to make that connection to be able to go in there once or twice a month and work with those individuals if they need help."
According to Lee, the QRT is still in the initial planning stages of this day of community action, but it will tentatively take place Feb. 18. Hassenpflug, who wrote the initial grant to fund the Marion County QRT, said its members are making a difference in the community through overdose responses and harm reduction meetings, and the day of action will be another opportunity to help people in need.
"We have a really good team here," Hassenpflug said. "We are out there doing what we need to do to reach the community and see overdoses reduced. I feel like through the harm reduction and the QRT program that we are knocking it out of the ballpark."
