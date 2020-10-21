FAIRMONT — When making contact with an individual who has overdosed, members of the Marion County Quick Response Team sometimes find that a victim has no idea that there is a way to get help locally.
Anthony Ours, a peer recovery coach with the QRT, said this lack of knowledge can be detrimental to a person in addiction, because they could be in their situation because their basic needs are not being met.
“People like us or people who are in active addiction, they feel like they have no one,” Ours said. “When you feel like there’s all these people trying to support the helping to get you your basic needs — it doesn’t have to be rehab or anything like that — but just to help folks who don’t have anything, it’s major.”
On Tuesday, the members of the QRT attended a virtual meeting of the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition for the first time. Established more than 20 years ago through the Marion County Family Resource Network, the Coalition brings together different social work organizations once a month for what’s called a catch-up meeting.
“That’s what we’re supposed to do is bring organizations into the county to keep children safe, families healthy,” said Frank Jarman, chair of the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and executive director of the Family Resource Network. “We have been doing this for 22 years where we gather up monthly all the nonprofits, all the organizations that work with substance abuse prevention, and catch them up on what’s going on in the county, and distributing their information out to residents.”
The QRT started in Marion County in July, and has several peer recovery coaches on staff who go out and contact people who have overdosed in order to connect them to help.
Raven Lee, a QRT peer recovery coach, said joining the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition meetings helps her and her fellow coaches get a handle on what resources they can connect people with.
“I think that it is a great thing,” Lee said. “They had people from Oxford House on there, Communities of Shalom, Friendship Fairmont; so those are a lot of resources we can use so we can reach out to those organizations within the community if we need assistance.”
Lee also said the format of the monthly meetings, in which representatives from multiple organizations update one another in an around-the-horn-style forum, helps everyone on the call get acquainted with the mission and methods of different organizations.
“When you have those other programs that support those parts of it that we can’t support, it runs a lot smoother,” Lee said. “It brings awareness, and that is what we are trying to do.”
Lee said the collaboration between multiple avenues can help promote the issue within the community. She said many people aren’t aware of the issues happening in their city or town, but deaths attributed to overdoses can impact many facets of a community.
“There’s a lot of individuals in the community that aren’t aware how many overdoses are occurring,” Lee said. “They aren’t aware of the ages of the people that are overdosing, they’re not aware of the effects that occur when a mother overdoses or a father overdoses and there are not children involved. It really is a community thing because there are so many members of the community who are potentially affected by what is happening.”
In Tuesday’s meeting, Jarman said he will send packets to schools for students to take home for their families about addiction, recovery and prevention resources.
“A paper is going to go out to every student in Marion County through the school system, and it will be an envelope with a list of all the services related to substance abuse prevention and addiction therapy,” Jarman said.
Ours said the Coalition is itself a great resource for the community of Marion County, and he is grateful to see so many people come together with a common goal.
“We encounter a lot of people who have no clue of any resources in the county,” Ours said. “To be able to have all that, to be able to supply it to people that we speak with, it’s awesome.”
