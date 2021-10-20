Of this year’s four winners of the Marion County Family Resource Network’s Hero Awards, the former school superintendent, Randy Farley, was the only one not to receive his several weeks ago. Farley was back in town this week and met with FRN Director Frank Jarman who officially presented the award at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen Tuesday morning. Farley was out of town when the other three winners were honored. His fellow honorees were the South Fairmont Rotary, Nick Fantasia and Brett White. The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the 2020 school year. Farley was at the helm of Marion County Schools as the pandemic raged and was awarded this honor for his leadership. He announced his retirement earlier this year and retired June 30. The award also honors Farley for his 40 years of service to Marion County Schools. “I’m very honored and flattered that folks think that I have made some contribution worthy of this in the community,” Farley said. “It was a pleasant surprise, and I’m just humbled people think I’ve done some work worthy of this.”
Randy Farley recognized for pandemic leadership
