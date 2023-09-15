FAIRMONT — After a 5-month absence, the College Lunch returns to Fairmont’s college scene in an updated, version 2.0.
“College 2.0 is beautiful,” Pat Mascaro, owner of the College Lunch 2.0, said. “So if you go into, look around and see what we’ve done, we’ve actually brought it into the 21st century. We’ve made the building safe and sound and done all the right things there.”
Mascaro and his business partner, Gregg Hrapchak, bought the building at auction last year.
So far, the reception has been positive. Mascaro said that last Sunday was the soft opening of the revamped location and brought in about 150 people. Students have already been spotted camped out inside the establishment poring over their books while bartenders pour some beer. The bartop itself is of particular pride to Mascaro. A grand opening celebration is planned for the coming weeks.
“We’ll have something, some kind of kick off thing for it,” Mascaro said. “I just gotta get everybody trained, orientated on the POS system. That kind of stuff.”
The College Lunch is a Fairmont institution, going all the way back to 1943. However, in recent years ties between the university community and the bar and restaurant have been loose.
“I mean, it just wasn’t very inviting,” said one Fairmont State University employee who did not wish to be named. “Particularly for me just to say, ‘oh, I’m going to go down to the College Lunch,’ and have lunch or whatever, it just didn’t seem like a very inviting place. It had a decline but it looks great now.”
A second employee who joined the conversation and also didn’t wish to be named, said that the venue’s shift in perception from lunch place to bar is what discouraged her from going. She also said that the Lunch’s location in a more rundown part of town didn’t help, with the activity happening around it contributing to a seedy feel.
However, the Lunch’s renovation itself might belong in a larger story about Fairmont’s renovation. The city has been working hard to demolish dilapidated areas and revitalize the town. The College Lunch might be the first in a rolling wave of modernizations coming to the city.
“I ran out to Wendy’s to get a bite to eat around lunch time,” Carla Marshall, Fairmont State’s associate director of financial aid and scholarships, said. “In coming back, right before we get back to Fairmont Clinic, there’s those two houses that recently have been updated.”
It was nice to see, she said. However, as a lover of architecture, she wants the unique character that several architectural gems around town have saved, while still renovating the interiors for safe and clean habitation.
“Fairmont has a lot of properties that I hope get revitalized because Fairmont does have a lot to offer,” she said. “I’m not personally much for the new and contemporary, I think Fairmont has a history that is, architecturally, got some very unique properties that I would like to see saved. I love the College Lunch, saved without losing, at least on the outside, the vibe.”
For now, however, it appears Mascaro has succeeded in restoring a town institution to its former laurels.
The Lunch might even convert bar nonbelievers. Alexis Davenport, the bartender, isn’t normally a bar person. She just turned 21, and she doesn’t really like the bar scene. However, the environment Mascaro built at the Lunch is so inviting that it’s even making her change her mind.
She’s a particular fan of the food. Especially the wings. It’s her elevator pitch to anyone thinking about making a trip.
Rick Geldbaugh and Tammy Wells both stopped at the rejuvenated Lunch during what had turned into a perfect, sunny Thursday afternoon. The pair enjoyed the beer offerings that were on the bartender’s tap.
Although Geldbaugh lives too far from the Lunch to be a regular, he still plans to make trips down with Wells just to visit.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous in here,” Geldbaugh said. “I mean, look at this bar. Look at the bar top. The days of the old neighborhood bars, long gone. But now you’ve got this new, fresh, updated and really good looking place for entertainment. Come sit and talk to friends and have a beer, just enjoy yourself.”
