FAIRMONT — When Fairmont Catholic School fourth grader Braeagh Decker found out her school was going to host a fundraising event in tandem with Dr. Seuss Day, she was quick to offer a suggestion.
She teamed up with classmate Sophia Merriman and they convinced their class members to select the Marion County Humane Society no-kill animal shelter as the beneficiary of the funds raised that week.
“I love animals and I feel like I have a connection with them and I have a chocolate lab that has cancer and he’s like, my best friend — I grew up with him. He’s basically like my brother,” Braeagh said.
“He is nine in human years, which means he would be 63 in dog years,” she said.
From February 27 to March 3, students throughout the school immersed themselves in such Seuss classics as “Green Eggs and Ham” and “Fox in Socks” and others. Students then were challenged to vote on their favorite Seuss books, but the votes were not cast in the form of paper ballots. Students voted with money in a rather democratized fashion. Whether a student brought in a $100 bill or a silver dollar coin, each piece of currency counted as one vote.
Braeagh and Sophia were not the only students excited about the Humane Society. Fellow classmate Vincent Donato made an immediate decision on how much he wanted to donate when he learned the Humane Society was going to get the money from the event.
“So, when I heard (the money) was getting donated to the Humane Society, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to donate $50 to it,’” Donato said. “And so, I asked my parents if I could bring $50 from my birthday money and they said yes. So, when the voting started, I took the money to school and cast my vote.”
While not currently a pet owner, Vincent’s previous dog left an imprint he’ll remember forever because that’s what dogs do.
“He was a King Charles (Spaniel) and he had a heart disease where his heart was larger than it should have been and it pressed against his esophagus so he couldn’t breathe normally,” Vincent said with unwavering sincerity. “One day, he wouldn’t eat or take his medicine because dogs know when it is their time to go.”
Thursday, Vincent, Braeagh and Sophia and their fellow classmates, along with school officials, presented a $150 check to Jonna Spatafore, director of the Marion County Humane Society. With a new building about to be ready to move into, Spatafore said every gift makes an impact.
“It always warms my heart to see such love and compassion shown toward our animals from children,” Spatafore said. “It brings hope to all of us for the future of animal welfare.”
Always seeking a loving forever home for Humane Society animals, Spatafore went to the school Thursday accompanied by Lillian, a mixed breed dog who has been at the shelter for about a month now. Students took turns reaching down and petting Lillian.
Fairmont Catholic School Principal Diane Burnside said the donation is a great example of living the school’s mission of making a difference in the community.
“When you can put social and emotional learning where students have that feeling of wanting to give back — that’s what our school is about,” Burnside said. “And for them to come up with their own ideas and their own stories of why they do what they do. So, for me, it’s the most rewarding thing.”
After voting the Seuss perennial favorite “Green Eggs and Ham” was trumped by “Fox in Socks” and “One Fish, two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish” in schoolwide voting.
As for Braeagh, she said she will likely be a pet-owner her whole life based on how she and Jace have bonded.
“He’s loving, he’s loyal, he’s trusting and he’s very protective over me, so if you would hurt me, he would growl or try to protect me because he’s known me my entire life,” she said.
When asked why should people help animals, she said “Because they’ve never done anything wrong to us.”
