Students in Morgan Hostutler’s kindergarten class at Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont are eager to celebrate Thanksgiving Day after having recently read the picture book biography “Balloons Over Broadway” by author Melissa Sweet. The book tells the story of illustrator and puppeteer Tony Sarg who, along with fellow puppeteer Bill Baird, first used helium to create the larger than life puppets America has grown to love for decades in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Hostutler sent each student home with a balloon that they decorated. On Nov. 19, Hostutler said, “We had our own Thanksgiving parade today.”
Ready for Thanksgiving
