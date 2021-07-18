FAIRMONT — Two TV stars pitched in Saturday to help raise money for the Marion County Discovery Center.
Once the star of the Animal Planet hit show, “Call of the Wildman,” Ernie Brown Jr. — also known as Turtleman — found himself in East Side’s Crystalline Event Center on Saturday alongside Ronnie Adams, a star on History Channel’s show “Swamp People.” The two spent the afternoon meeting and greeting fans of all ages. The line snaked to the back of the center. Over 750 tickets were sold to meet Turtleman.
The Discovery Center charged a $7 ticket fee to enter, but Adams and Brown didn’t charge the Discovery Center for their appearance. All ticket sales went to funding the Discovery Center’s search for a building in Fairmont.
As the fans came through the line they were sold Swamp People and Turtleman merch and swag, that money went to the stars of the shows.
Ray Garton, of Barrackville, a paleontologist and board member for the discovery center, personally knows Brown and has done events with him around West Virginia in the past, but this was the first time Turtleman came to Fairmont.
“I’ve been doing shows with Turtleman for several years,” Garton said. “I’ve brought him to Clarksburg twice. The show we did in Charleston in 2020 we probably had 2,000 people.”
Compared to the numbers of larger areas, 750 ticket sales in Fairmont is no small amount as Garton said he is pleased with the turnout.
“It’s been a good day,” Garton said. “His fans are so dedicated, they’ll come and stand in line for an hour.”
And Brown and Adams were happy with the crowd that came to see them.
“Fairmont has been amazing, the line’s been solid the entire time. I mean they’re rolling in as fast as we can take them,” Adams said. “I’m actually making a vacation out of this... my wife’s family is from Glen Jean, West Virginia. We’ve been having a blast here.”
Brown was just as happy to be meeting the fans in Fairmont.
“I love Fairmont, got my friend Ray [Garton] here, I’ve known him for around 10 years,” Brown said. “We’ve had some happy people here today, there was a good turnout and we’re raising money for the kids.”
Garton and the Discovery Center board will continue to raise money for their future programs. Garton mentioned several events he and the rest of the board are working on for the coming months.
“We’re thinking about offering some ‘star parties’ so people can come look at stars through some big telescopes,” Garton said. “The Discovery Center won’t be just dinosaurs and fossils, it’ll be a lot of hands-on things too.”
The Marion County Discovery Center is still accepting donations of any amount. To donate, find the center on Facebook by searching “Marion County Discovery Center” or visit their website at marioncountydiscoverycenter.org.
