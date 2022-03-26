FAIRMONT− Self-watering flower planters will soon line the streets of downtown as Main Street Fairmont gears up for a season of monthly events.
In the past, flower planters in downtown required a significant amount of maintenance and water. The nonprofit economic development organization purchased the self-watering planters with corporate and individual donations and funding from the City of Fairmont. They will contain petunias and sweet potato vine and will be installed when the plants are mature.
“We believe that this is a way to help climate change and the unpredictability of the climate and to give the plants a better chance to bloom more fully downtown,” Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Swiger said.
The way donations are collected has shifted. Main Street is going to collect donations for the entire year this month. The goal is for donors to contribute now so they can be recognized with signage at every Main Street Fairmont event in the future. Swiger hopes to have donations in by the end of April to ensure donors can be recognized, but they will take any donations throughout the year.
Swiger said he is excited and intrigued with the results of a survey that was completed last fall regarding residents’ vision for downtown. Over 350 Fairmont residents were asked where they frequented in downtown Fairmont and what type of businesses and restaurants they would like to see added here.
Swiger said the survey is step one. They are going to be working with the national Main Street organization, city and county officials and business owners in a strategy session. The “Transformation Strategy,” will take pieces of the survey plus all of the experience of business owners and officials to create a strategic plan for the future of downtown Fairmont.
“When we come out of that, we hope to have one vision that all the key players that want to make Fairmont a better place have a piece of and that we are all working towards a common goal,” Swiger said.
Tiffany Walker Samuels has owned a downtown business since June 2016. She said it’s been very rewarding to provide products and services that residents of Fairmont were asking for and to employee the women who work in the store, Eye Candy Beauty Supply.
However, she said the lack of foot traffic is constantly on her mind as a business owner. She said Main Street Fairmont has been very helpful on Small Business Saturday and during some of the other events she loves, like Feast of the Seven Fishes and the Hometown Market, foot traffic is increased.
“I grew up here so I remember the busy, bustling downtown Fairmont. It may not get back to that, but we could certainly have something a little more,” Walker Samuels said.
She said while Main Street Fairmont is a helpful resources as a business owner, she hopes that in the future they are able to market the existing stores and restaurants in downtown better. She said she understands they have limited funding, but ads promoting what business are here would be helpful.
She hopes the future of Fairmont becomes “A place where people just come and stroll and go from store to store finding unique items that they couldn’t find anywhere else. I think we have a great start for that, we just need more business development, marketing and others to invest,” she said.
Main Street Fairmont has a variety of events in the works. A Community Garage Sale will be held in the Madison Street Parking Garage on April 16. The Hometown Market will begin in May and continue until September. There will be local artisans and crafters, food, live music and a special event paired with the market. For example, at the May Hometown Market there will be live music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. known as “Dancing in the Streets.”
“We all realize that Fairmont will never be what it was in the 1980s, we have to build it for the next century and that’s what we’re planning now,” Swiger said.
Residents can donate to Main Street Fairmont at their website or you can “Donate your time,” as Swiger puts it, at cleanup events they host. Another way to support Main Street Fairmont is by shopping at local businesses and restaurants in downtown.
