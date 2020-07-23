FAIRMONT — When Criquet Hamrick was struggling with drug addiction, it was through her family’s help, particularly her grandmother’s encouragement, that she entered rehabilitation.
Now, she wants to provide that same type of encouragement to others, and is in training to be a peer recovery coach at Friendship Fairmont.
“My grandmother actually was the one who convinced me to get treatment,” Hamrick said. “I was lucky and had support from my family and friends. A lot of people aren’t that lucky, and so that’s where I hope to help fill that gap for the people who don’t have that support.”
Friendship Fairmont reopened for clients Tuesday, after having to be closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rochelle Satterfield, Friendship Fairmont program coordinator, said there are some guidelines clients need to follow, but the organization is ready to be a place of solace once again.
“I was providing phone support for those who were clients of ours,” Satterfield said. “Now we’re opening up again, and we plan to keep everyone safe and assure those that are experiencing homelessness and addiction that hope and positive change is possible.”
The addition of a peer recovery coach is a big step in the mission of Friendship Fairmont, Satterfield said. Although she is currently in training, Hamrick will be a voice for those experience such challenges as addiction because she has been through it herself.
“I’m super excited because we’re about to expand our recovery services now,” Satterfield said. “When you have a recovery coach that has been through the same challenges as you, it takes recovery on a different level.”
Hamrick said she has been in recovery for about five years now, and decided to go into this work because of the problems she faced in part because of her troubles with addiction.
“I have been in recovery myself for four-and-a-half years,” Hamrick said. “I was led to do this work because I wanted to help other people from experiencing the heartbreak that I did from my own addiction.”
Having shared experiences with clients will make Hamrick a great ally for Friendship Fairmont, Satterfield said, and she said she hopes it makes Friendship Fairmont a more comfortable place for those experiencing addiction.
“Individuals with homelessness and addiction have unfortunately been stigmatized as troublemakers, and find it hard to trust doctors or providers,” Satterfield said. “Here, we can provide a cup of coffee and build trust to talk about the daily problems and see if they are interested in making different choices or seek recovery for addiction.”
Satterfield said that although she has kept in contact with clients of Friendship Fairmont while it was closed, its reopening will help provide people a place to go during the day, and also tackle issues they may face on a particular day.
“A lot of times it’s more than one issue, and we just try to take it one step at a time,” Satterfield said. “Because sometimes just getting through the day is a positive step.”
Hamrick said she is looking forward to getting acquainted with clients of Friendship Fairmont, so she can begin to make a difference in their lives.
“I believe there is hope for anyone that is struggling,” Hamrick said. “Sometimes they just need a little bit of extra support or accountability; sometimes they just need someone to point them in the right direction.”
Friendship Fairmont is open from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and Satterfield said it is taking donations of cloth masks, as well as other food and entertainment offerings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.