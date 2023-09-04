CLARKSBURG — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is famous for its food, entertainment and vendors, but there is only one institution that embodies the festival. That is Regina Maria, the icon of the popular event.
“Regina Maria is an ambassador for the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival,” outgoing Regina Maria LXIII, Marissa Maria Bailey, 26, said. “She is someone who lives and breathes her Italian heritage, who shares the love of Italian culture with anyone that she meets and truly represents the festival throughout the state of West Virginia.”
Each year, the festival crowns one woman between the age of 18 to 25 its Regina Maria, in a ceremony that takes place on the event’s opening day. Regina is Italian for queen, Weege Vargo, one of the festival’s longtime board members, said. At the very first festival in 1979, the queen was chosen by a panel in a pageant format. However, that changed the following year.
“They decided that they would rather have a panel that would select a queen and wanted to rotate all through the state so that we would have good representation,” Vargo said. “Although it is housed in Clarksburg, this is a state festival. We started that process in 1980 and we followed it through all of these years.”
Today, potential Reginas submit a resume, which could be a written story about why they want to be queen, or a brag book showing off their accomplishments. They are then interviewed by a panel, which selects a queen for the festival. Contenders also need to network with churches and organizations for recommendations to be considered by the panel.
The selection of the queen is about more than the individual, as well.
“It’s not only just the queen that’s selected, it's also their family, so it's more of a family-oriented type thing as opposed to some of the other queens from the other festivals,” Mary Frances Beto-Smith, the first Regina Maria, said. “When you select a queen for the Italian Heritage Festival you select not only a queen but a family.”
As embodiments of Italian heritage, even the colors the queen and her court wears are reflections of that. The incoming queen dresses in red, while the outgoing queen wears green. Members of her court wear white. These colors represent the Italian flag.
That wasn’t always the case. Beto-Smith was crowned in peasant dress. Overtime, the tradition has evolved to include elaborate gowns for the queens.
The queens help set the tone for the entire festival, beginning with their coronation on stage.
“From way back in European history where you know, countries had queens and they had royalty and they had that type of hierarchy, that set the tone for something that becomes very regal,” Vargo, said, “so that we could have not only a street fair and a festival that's a lot of fun but we could have that regal part and have that royal part of having a queen.”
Crowning a festival queen is also a longstanding tradition in West Virginia. However, what sets the one at the Italian festival apart is that she is more than just queen for a day, she also embodies the proudest aspects of an Italian woman, Beto-Smith said. The scope of their engagement with the community has changed as well.
“The biggest thing that I have seen change is their involvement in community service, their involvement in other fairs and festivals, their ability to go out and really take the message and the story of this festival out into the community,” Vargo said.
Delaney Wells, 21, is this year’s festival queen, Regina Maria LXIV. Attending the festival is a yearly tradition for her family. The image of the queen has loomed large throughout her life.
“I think of seeing her on the big float with her red dress, like the train falling down the flow. Those are the memories I have of her. I remember being little and looking up at her and she was just so beautiful and so big and glamorous and classy at the same time,” Wells said. “I can see these little kids thinking the same things and feeling the same feelings I did.”
The queens are also stewards of tradition at the festival. Bryanna DeFazio, the 38th Regina Maria, is also one of the heritage dancers at the event. The very first queen, Mary Frances Beto, sang with the outgoing queen onstage. Wells is considering how she will continue her service to the festival, beyond her tenure as queen.
Although she foresees herself perhaps helping out in an administrative way, she is also open to more creative avenues. She could see herself bringing the same traditional desserts her grandmother made to the festival as a vendor.
Ultimately, being selected Regina Maria means to represent the proud lineage of Italian American heritage that settled here in West Virginia.
“I feel so proud to be doing this,” Wells said. “To me, it means being proud because our ancestors came to America, and we’re here now. My great great grandfather came from Italy. Who knew that his great great grandchildren would still be here, celebrating their heritage like he did.”
