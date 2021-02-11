FAIRMONT — Marion County started seeing on and off snowfall around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and according to AccuWeather, snow will be a force to reckon with today.
Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather, said to expect anywhere from 4-8 inches of snow. He also predicts a high in the mid-20s through Friday, allowing the snow to remain in tact for a few days.
“We’re looking at four to eight inches from when the snow starts (Wednesday) through (Thursday) night,” Walker said. “There’s another round of snow Thursday night, so it’ll be a couple waves of snow.”
Walker also said the region will be pelted with some sleet and rain Thursday because of the low temperatures and humidity in the air. While the cold won’t be blistering or dry, he said it will likely make for slippery conditions when paired with the snowfall.
“It will be around 31 for highs, and nighttime lows will be in the mid-20s, 26, 27 degrees,” Walker said. “It’s not the extreme cold but it’s certainly cold enough the snow is going to stick around and it’s going to make untreated surfaces slippery.”
Richard Babich, an officer with the Fairmont Police Department, said the department frequently responds to reports of vehicular accidents or stuck vehicles during inclement weather, and he is expecting to get several calls for aid over the next few days. The Marion County 911 Center reported it had received 149 vehicle accidents for February 2020, the highest amount out of the year, beating out December which had 141 vehicle accidents, and October with 139.
Because of the danger snow can present to motorists, Babich offered some tips to help commuters keep their cool while facing the cold.
“Start your commute early, plan ahead for delays,” Babich said. “One of the first things you need to do is slow down while driving; you have to drive at a slower speed because if there is snow, ice or water on the roadway, there is a chance your brakes or your steering may not be as responsive as before.”
Intersections are some of the most common places for vehicular accidents in the cold, Babich said, because motorists who don’t drive slowly are often unable to brake in time to stop their vehicle. He said to keep an eye out for intersections, as well as accidents in general, because traffic pile ups are more likely to occur in inclement weather.
“It just varies, but usually intersections where there is a stop sign or yield sign or some kind of traffic signal, we do get rear-end type collisions that happen a little bit more frequently during inclement weather conditions,” Babich said. “Beware of the location of other vehicles on the roadway. Avoid collisions if at all possible, but when you’re trying to avoid a collision, you don’t want to pull into an opposing lane of traffic, you’re better off going into a ditch than an oncoming lane.”
Travis Knighton, District One engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways, said the organization is preparing interstates for travel through pre-treatment.
“Currently we are pre-treating with brine on our interstates to try to keep the ice from bonding on the pavement,” Knighton said Wednesday afternoon. “We will continue to work from our interstates out to our main routes and down to our secondary and tertiary routes to get those roads open as soon as possible.”
Babich said Fairmont City Code requires drivers to keep their headlights on in inclement weather to help provide more visibility to all travelers. He also said to make sure your car is clear of snow, and the windshield is defrosted before driving to increase a driver’s own visibility.
“They are required to keep their headlights on during snowstorms and other types of inclement weather, which helps with visibility,” Babich said. “It not only helps with your own visibility so you can see more, but other vehicles can see you.”
Babich said drivers in vehicle accidents can call 911 for assistance in inclement weather events, and people who get stuck can call the non-emergency line at 304-366-4200 for assistance from police or a towing service.
Walker said the snow and the cold should begin to slow down Friday, but Saturday has the potential to bring more snow to the area, and more reason for people to practice safe driving.
“Looks like Friday is a day when it doesn’t do much here,” Walker said. “Maybe some flurries first thing Friday morning, but it looks like a mostly cloudy day.
“There is another system that comes through on Saturday, we are going to get some rain and snow showers with that.”
