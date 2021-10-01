FAIRMONT — Residents of six West Virginia counties are being asked for input about the future of their economy, including Marion County.
The Region VI Planning and Development Council is planning to update its comprehensive economic development strategy, to help formulate a new plan, the council is looking to the public for input.
The development strategy is what guides the council toward specific projects and plans, but it also helps the council secure its federal funding.
“It’s been a few years since [the plan] has been updated so that’s what we’re in the process of doing,” said Sheena Hunt, executive director of the Region VI Council. “The plan will basically identify economic development opportunities and where we have strengths and weaknesses.”
Region VI in West Virginia includes Marion, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison, Preston and Taylor counties. A panel of “regional leaders” from each of the counties has been selected to be part of a strategy committee.
But first on the committee’s agenda is to update the comprehensive economic development strategy, and to do that, officials are looking for input from the public.
Residents of the six-county region are invited to fill out the web-based survey, which asks broad questions such as, “What do you like about your community?”
The survey also asks specific questions like, “What is the region’s greatest weaknesses?” or “Would you spend an extra dollar every week on groceries, if it meant resolving your biggest community issues?”
Though the core of the council’s original strategy will remain the same, the post-COVID economic landscape will prove different than before. A regional need that has come up again and again since the pandemic shutdown is the lack of reliable broadband.
“We’re working on some broadband strategies and we’re trying to see where broadband needs to be in our county region,” Hunt said. “We’re also trying to establish the regional broadband authority, but that is a ways away.”
In the past, the Planning and Development Council has mainly focused on water and sewer infrastructure projects, but are also involved in tourism, recreation and other development projects.
Overall, the new strategy will designate where federal dollars are spent in Marion County and is offering the public a chance to give input about how those dollars are spent.
“This [strategy] is critically important to all public and private stakeholders within our region,” said Tim Oxley, Fairmont State University professor and member of the strategy committee. “In addition it will maintain and grow the region’s economy.”
Fill out the survey by going online to www.surveymonkey.com/r/northcentralwv and answer the questions.
