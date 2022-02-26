FAIRMONT — Fairmont State’s Falcon Center gyms are buzzing with a different kind of sport this weekend.
The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation in combination with the West Virginian Robotics Alliance filled Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center with middle and high school students from all over West Virginia and Ohio.
The students are competing in several types of events, all with a focus on drones. Friday night, students practiced in the gyms while their teachers attended a seminar on how to incorporate science, technology, engineering and mathematics into everyday lessons.
“The students have to not only pilot their drones but program them for autonomous flight,” said Todd Ensign, program manager for NASA’s Education Resource Center. “During the event, the challenge is to earn the maximum number of points and ultimately earn an invitation to the world championship event that goes on in Dallas in May.”
The students have been tasked with programing and piloting their drones in a game similar to soccer. The basic goal is to use the drone’s propellers to blow ping pong balls into the opponent’s goal. Friday was just the opening ceremonies and practice, while the competition kicks off Saturday.
In preparation for the event, students learn all about software, firmware, coding and a lot of practice flying the drones.
But the linchpin of the whole operation is teamwork. Each group is teamed up with another group as an alliance. Jim Crane, director of competitions for the REC Foundation, said that’s one of the trickiest parts for the teams.
“When you’re playing, your partner might be your opponent next match because the pairings don’t stay the same all the way through,” Crane said. “That’s where, not only working well together, but working nice together comes into play.”
Crane, who traveled to Fairmont from Philadelphia, is the head of REC’s competitions around the country and said he’s always impressed with the improvements the students make throughout a competition.
“My favorite part is watching them learn and watching them change what they’re doing,” Crane said. “When you watch how they’re playing the game the first match to how they play their last match... the learning that’s involved and the strategy is just great to see.”
Friday night, Crane was in the gym helping students troubleshoot their drones and prep for the next day’s tournament.
One of the groups he coached was Marion County’s own Pizza Penguins robotics team. The Penguins are a middle school group through the White Hall-based nonprofit Learning Options and the team’s parent coaches, Lyndsey Dugan and Tomeeka Langer, were impressed with the opportunities available to local kids as close as Fairmont State.
“A lot of this is education they can’t get in school, and this gets their feet wet and get really hands-on,” Dugan said. “We’re just really happy that it’s here at Fairmont State and here in Marion County.”
Langer agreed.
“I was really impressed with the people representing the REC Foundation, the were very helpful and helped us understand the rules and how everything works,” Langer said.
But the skills the students are learning to compete with aren’t just for fun, they can lead to serious careers in STEM fields — just recently, NASA landed a drone on Mars. However, while NASA’s Ingenuity mission is a far cry from the RAD Drones the students are flying this weekend, the building blocks are the same.
“We’re excited about utilizing this competition as a way to spark interest in the STEM field,” Ensign said. “Students are being certified and getting careers in flying drones... and we’re really laying that foundation with events like this.”
The competition will be livestreamed Feb. 26 and is free to watch at www.twitch.tv/WVRoboticsAlliance. Matches begin at 9 a.m.
