FAIRMONT — The words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech echoed through the streets of Fairmont Sunday, proclaimed in a manner similar to the original address.
The words came from Demetrius Mitchell, a local activist, who has been active in the community since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. two weeks ago. For Mitchell, being able to spread this message to a crowd of community members was a powerful moment.
"It feels great, it feels like it needs to happen," Mitchell said. "I truly hope every generation can come together and we can actually change things now."
More than 100 people gathered outside the Marion County Courthouse Sunday, where young activists and religious leaders spoke about civic action in the wake of Floyd's death. Following the marching demonstrations of last weekend, which religious leaders of the community wanted to inject some higher organization into the plans of the young activists led to this collaboration.
"Somebody had to die before this came to fruition; sad but true," said Mike Little, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church in Barrackville. "This is the kind of thing where people now will want to take action. Before, it wasn't as important to a certain group of people. Now, this death has made it a United States problem — a world problem."
Pastors from multiple churches in Marion County joined together with some of the people who organized last week's protests in the name of making change amid the power systems in the community. With the deaths of several people of color sparking movements across the nation, those who spoke in Fairmont said they need to acknowledge the issues to see actual change.
"I consider myself a recovering racist," said retired Rev. Richard Bowyer. "We need to recognize and admit that racism is the very essence of American culture, and it has been since the very beginning."
Bowyer said white people need to acknowledge their privilege as well, so they can better understand people of color who may be discriminated against.
"We don't have a black problem in America. We have a white problem," Bowyer said. "Being white gives those of us privileges that don't automatically apply to others."
The demonstration was a cooperation of people from all backgrounds, who agree systematic change would require the action of people from multiple sectors of the community.
"It starts with us, you and I," said Frank Carr, chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. "We must let the politicians and the police force know we no longer tolerate this treatment that we're receiving."
Community leaders spoke at the event as well, in order to demonstrate solidarity with those who wanted change.
"I challenged everyone to smile, say hi to somebody that you have never said hi to before," said Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield. "I think that's what we need to do... it's up to us on the street to change things. We have the power to do it."
Merrifield said after the demonstration that the action taken by community members could be a topic of discussion at City Council, which would give the leaders a chance to see where to take action.
"It's hard to say where it might lead, but it could be the spark that could make us take a second look at things," Merrifield said. "We always can improve, and it's obvious that we still have work to do here."
Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine and his department were present at the demonstration, with some officers blocking off traffic to the street to allow for the demonstration to take place. Shine said since the death of Floyd and the ensuing protests across the country, he has been listening to community members to hear their thoughts about his department.
"We have done a lot of listening over the last week," Shine said. "I can't fix everything, but we can keep trying to improve and keep listening and I can see if we can bring a better understanding."
Shine said he is always looking to improve his department. Some of the day's speakers said they were willing to work with the Fairmont Police Department to make change, and Shine said the peaceful demeanor of the demonstration was a good place to start.
"This is how I wanted it to be," Shine said. "We are always looking to improve. I have never expected anything less from my department than to continually improve."
Little said after his speech that the change people want is in the system of power police operate in. He said community leaders themselves could help bring a different system to their communities.
"We do not need a military to police our streets," Little said. "We need our leaders to lead in humility, in love and understand one another."
The movement of activists across the country could inspire the change in individual communities, Little said. Their demonstration of peaceful protest has allowed people to share their feelings, and Little believes this is what needs to be done.
"I think people are aware now of what other people are feeling," Little said. "Once people become aware, now we can be more sensitive. I think that has been a big problem is people haven't been sensitive enough."
Pastor Mark Staples of Mt. Zion Baptist Church closed out the event, and said the pastoral alliance will continue to aid organizers in an effort to create social change.
"Is this where it stops?" Staples said. "It is just the beginning."
