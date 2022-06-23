FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State Town & Gown Players have announced that the remaining four performances of "Matilda the Musical" will be canceled.
After an opening weekend to rave reviews, the staff decided to cancel the remaining performances due to COVID-19 concerns, according to posts by the faculty and performers on Facebook and a release by the university.
Director Troy Snyder said in a post to the cast members that the "balancing act" between keeping the cast safe and putting on a good show has reached a tipping point.
"We've reached the point where we can no longer guarantee any of this, so this decision had to be made," he wrote. "Focus on the three wonderful performances we had, on the friendships made and take care of yourselves."
As of this morning, there were four positive cases of COVID among the cast.
Other cast members have taken to Facebook as well to share their grief about the cancelations.
"This show has been so much fun to work on, and not to mention how talented the cast and crew are," said Colton Daft, who plays in the ensemble. "This was my first time performing since before COVID, and while I am devastated that the run has been cut short, I’m so very grateful to have had the opportunity to been a part of the magic of Matilda."
The cast did get to perform the show three times this past weekend, however Wednesday of this week was supposed to mark the show's second run, but the severe thunderstorm knocked out the theater's power.
The cast performed the finale for the audience and those in attendance lit the stage with the light from their cellphone flashlights.
Olivia Boddy sang one of her solo's for the audience as well. She alternated the role of the show's titular character, Matilda with Ella Hatten.
The are no plans to reschedule the performances at this time.
“In order to ensure the safety of our cast, crew, our campus and surrounding communities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the last of our Matilda productions scheduled to take place over the weekend,” said Fairmont State University Director of Performing Arts, Outreach and Development, Leigh Anne Riley. “We are disappointed, but safety remains our top priority. We look forward to continuing live performances on campus in the future.”
Anyone who purchased a ticket for the remaining performances can receive a full refund by calling the box office at 304-367-4240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.