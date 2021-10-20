FAIRMONT — Traditional ballad singing has a long history in Appalachia where families have passed down songs for generations.
Vocalist Ginny Hawker believes the nuances in ballads, however, make them difficult to put on paper.
“You learn a song the first time to get the words and the tune,” said Hawker, who performed Sunday at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on the campus of Fairmont State University. “And then something happens in your life, and then you say, ‘Ah, now I know the meaning of the words.’”
Ballad lyrics can be heartbreaking, and even more so when they are sung with a “wobble” as Hawker described in her accompanying discussion.
“It’s not a vibrato. There’s a difference between a vibrato and a wobble,” she said. “If you have any vibrato at all, it should be a tight vibrato that will add some feeling to the song you’re singing, but it should be very tight.”
“When I was in that big church in Scotland listening to it in another language even, you did not miss hearing bluegrass harmony notes put on anything,” Hawker said. “Or any instrumentation. The sound of these voices moving, it was just an amazing experience.”
To Hawker, when voices move through a song without the use of harmony an electrifying, almost haunting sound comes to life. Singing in unison, and not harmony, adds a depth to music because each voice sounds so different. While the voices are singing the same notes, the unusual characteristic of each voice delivers a combined sound that is “bone chilling,” Hawker said.
For many years, Hawker and folk musician Tracy Schwarz traveled the world, performing traditional folk, bluegrass and old time music.
“When Tracy and I were traveling on the road a lot — I tend to like the sad songs, eight or 10 in a row is fine with me,” Hawker said. “I don’t know what it is about singing sad songs, hearing sad songs, somehow or another, it makes me happy.
“I think it’s because it makes you feel somehow closer to the person,” she said. “I don’t know why that is exactly.”
Ballad singing has been popular in the Primitive Baptist Church, Hawker said, in part because instruments are not used in ballads.
“The Primitive Baptists sing in unison, like they did in Scotland on the Isle of Lewis where we [visited]. They came to this country bringing that kind of singing with them,” Hawker said.
“The Primitive Baptist Church is the church of my grandfather and all my relatives in Southwest Virginia,” Hawker said. “And by the way, the word ‘primitive’ means ‘beginning,’ not ‘backward.’
“They felt that no one person should ever presume to speak to the spiritual life of another,” Hawker said. “How different is that? That’s the Primitive Baptist belief.”
Hawker learned her singing style over the course of many years visiting her uncle and his large family.
“Uncle Ray had nine children and they were poorer than we were, but I couldn’t wait to get to their house. I just couldn’t wait because I knew that there would be singing,” Hawker said.
The living room was arranged with chairs in a circle, and the family members would sit and sing. “When I saw them singing like that, it was almost like they were levitating. To watch how they were singing the old songs. And I just wanted that.”
When she was about 12, Hawker asked her father if she could join in the singing. “He said, ‘Go over and stand behind Hazel.’ That was my cousin, Hazel. So for about two or three years, every time we could get together with them, I just stood behind Hazel. And that’s how I learned to sing. Just standing behind her.”
“You’ve got three octaves, moving slowly through all these ornamented syllables on each word, and as it moves you hear harmonics.
“I taught classes all over the United States, and in England and Canada, and I can’t pass that on,” Hawker said.
Mary Linscheid accompanied Hawker on Sunday, and enchanted the audience as she sang “Blessed are the Sons of Peace.” A student at West Virginia University, Linscheid learned the Primitive Baptist style of singing from Hawker.
“Tracy likes to say, ‘Put some ‘possum grease on it,” Linscheid said.
“You’ll hear us ‘sliding’ to our destination, we’ll slide up to a note,” Hawker said.
“You hear [sliding] in blues, you hear it in country music, bluegrass music,” Hawker said. “If you listen to Patty Loveless or Ricky Skaggs, you’ll hear it. They grew up in Eastern Kentucky, and they can’t get it out. Once your ears are tuned into it, you will hear it being done in other kinds of music as well,” Hawker said.
Perhaps the most important element to ballad singing, Hawker said, is the commitment to the story. “If the singer is simply performing, it’s not going to touch you. But if they’re committed to that song and vulnerable, and they are letting you see that, that’s going to touch you. And that’s going to move you. And draw you in.”
After the singing, one guest, Carolyn Wotring mentioned her fascination with the difference between the ballad music that Hawker demonstrated, and ballads in the UK.
“It’s taking a while for me to absorb the differences I heard,” Wotring said. “Last week, I heard this lady with her hammered dulcimer doing all these ballads from Scotland and Ireland and England. And it sounded nothing like this.”
Wotring drove from Preston County to attend Hawker’s discussion. “My family has a background in singing hymns. My uncle had a deep bass voice, and when we would get together, I would play the piano, and we’d all sing. It was very meaningful to me,” Wotring said.
“A [ballad] teacher said, ‘Once these ballads were written down, they were frozen,’” Wotring said. “But the way [Hawker and Linscheid] were singing, it doesn’t sound like somebody wrote it down.”
Folklife Center officials recorded Hawker’s performance in order to add it to its Trunk of Traditional Music, an online curriculum about traditional West Virginia and Appalachian music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.