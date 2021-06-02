Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.