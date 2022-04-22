FAIRMONT — Although he currently serves in the U.S. Congress, Rep. David McKinley once owned his own small business.
On Thursday, the Republican representing West Virginia’s 1st district in Congress, toured a Fairmont-based company that is the largest gun manufacturer in West Virginia, Wolfpack Armory. Located near the Apple Valley Golf Course, the company is owned by husband and wife Joe and Brooke Waver.
McKinley said his mission for the visit was to help promote the business and visit the facilities.
“I had a small business, that’s how I started. I know how critical it is and the time it takes ... Small businesses are our backbone, we’ve got to help them grow,” McKinley said.
Wolfpack Armory started in 2016, when Joe Weaver began pursuing the business full-time in his garage. Before that, he worked as a petroleum engineer and in a hydrocarbon lab.
Brooke Weaver became involved after listening to her husband wrap and ship orders at 3 a.m. The noise from the tape would wake up their two week-old and 18 month-old daughters, so she knew she had to step in and help him out.
“He [Joe Weaver] was going against everything because his family thought he was crazy, everyone thought he was crazy. He didn’t have any other plans besides ‘I want to do this and I’m going to do it and I’m going to make this work for my family.’ After 8 months, I actually saw how it could work,” she said.
The family aspect is Brooke’s favorite part. She said being able to spend time with her husband and three daughters is invaluable and she tries to make the work place as family-oriented as possible.
“We like to provide solid careers, we really want lifetime employees… Anytime we get a raise, our employees get a raise. We never have increased our income, unless we can do it across the board because we’re a team. I don’t want to be a millionaire. I just want to provide a career for some really good people,” she said.
Wolfpack Armory specializes in custom-made firearms and receivers for mostly AR–15 Rifle, and for the Glock 45 and 9 Millimeter, as well. Brooke Weaver said they are always looking for new ideas and Joe Weaver said the research and development aspect is his favorite part.
“We’re always tossing ideas around… You know, the wheel’s already been invented — the firearm’s been invented. So, we’re just trying to find new ways of making it easier,” Brooke Weaver said.
The pieces are made from Vertical Machining Centers or Vertical CNC’s, painted and assembled. Last year, they purchased three additional machines. When Weaver started, he was using a homemade Vertical CNC.
The facility that Wolfpack Armory is located at was built by the Weaver’s and they moved into it last May. Joe Weaver said the name of the company came from wanting something different.
“In our industry, you see a lot of the same names… We just wanted to do something different that stood out and we’re always been big dog lovers,” Joe Weaver said.
Rep. McKinley said he is hoping to see the business develop maybe into other industries, such as aerospace engineering, or just in size and customers.
“Second Amendment all the way... Don’t screw with our guns,” McKinley said.
There is a showroom for interested customers, but most of their business is by online orders. Joe Weaver said they are working from around 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., if customers want to stop in. Their website can be accessed here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.