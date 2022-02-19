WHITE HALL — U.S. Representative David McKinley, R-1, swears he’s visited Marion County 220 times.
On Friday he marked the milestone by meeting with business leaders and local officials to tour the Middletown Commons and Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital.
McKinley said he discussed infrastructure, what the costs of inflation are and its long term impact with various business owners in the Middletown Commons. He noted how impressive the construction process has been and admired the many business owners for their entrepreneurial spirit.
“The Middletown Commons absolutely exemplifies economic development in West Virginia. I think it shows how it can be done. It can be a model and this hospital, I think, is a classic example of how we can provide healthcare in West Virginia,” McKinley said.
The Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, which opened to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 10, 2021, began treating patient four days later. It’s the first small-format hospital in West Virginia. McKinley said he learned about the hospital’s services, which includes a 24-hour emergency care unit and 10 inpatient rooms.
“The hospital has been performing fabulously. I think it’s been well received and we’ve had a lot of active patients here,” Mon Health Facilities Manager Josh Clovis said.
With the backing of McKinley and other prominent figures in West Virginia, Clovis said there are plans to introduce more hospitals like the Marion Neighborhood one.
“We can provide the same level of health care on a small footprint, it’s going to make a change for rural WV,” Clovis said.
Clovis explained that the location of the hospital was switched because of the business boom and revitalization at the Middletown Commons. Mon Health had originally planned to build the hospital near Cracker Barrel in Pleasant Vally.
“They’re revitalizing it (the Middletown Commons). There is going to be a tremendous amount of people here, it’s going to be visible, and it’s easily accessible,” he said.
There are several businesses that are going to be added to the Middletown Commons, but project manager Alex Beafore, said they are 50 percent done. Some of the businesses that will be added include: Agnes and Alfred Boutique, A & K Clothing, Casa D’Amici, Spa Oasis, Michael’s, Aldi, the Pierpont Community & Technical College culinary school, and a potential hair salon and barber shop.
The commercial facilities manager at the commons, Scott Eavenson and Premier commercial real estate agent Jonathon Howard, said that it’s hard to say how long it will be until everything is finished. It could be finished by the end of the year, but depending on how long the lease signing process takes, it could take up to a couple years.
“If excitement stays high, we’ll be done in a year or a year and a half,” Howard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.