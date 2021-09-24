FAIRMONT — At Wednesday’s County Commission meeting, Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission Director Tony Michalski asked the county to assist with funding to repave parking lots and walkways at Mary Lou Retton Park.
In his presentation to commissioners, Michalski listed the numerous organizations that use the park, including Fairmont Little League, Fraternal Order of Police Youth Football League, Fairmont Senior baseball, and Fairmont Senior softball, among others.
Over the course of a year, Mary Lou Retton Park is visited more than 60,000 times for these sports and other recreational activities, Michalski said.
“We put out the bid for paving the entire park,” Michalski said, “including the viewing areas around the senior field. And we did get those bids back last Friday.”
Michalski reported that the lowest bid was $339,000.
“That [amount] is for the whole entry road down in, the upper parking lot, the road heading down to the senior field, the whole lower parking lot, and the road going down to the T-ball field and the T-ball parking area. It’s approximately 154,000 square feet,” Michalski said.
The MCPARC board will likely contribute one-third of the total cost, with the final vote planned for Monday. Michalski has also approached the Marion County Board of Education to request funding one-third of the project. His formal presentation is planned for Tuesday’s school board meeting, during which time Michalski hopes to receive the board’s approval for the funding.
“We’re asking the County Commission for a third for this project, which would be $113,000,” Michalski said. “We’d appreciate you guys considering that.”
“The bids came in lower than expected for that amount of square footage,” Michalski said, “so with the savings, we can do some work on some of the fields, starting with the football field. We want to totally regrade it. It needs new dirt, but the big thing it needs is a regrading and recrowning,”
A few other big plans are on the horizon for Mary Lou Retton Park, Michalski said. “We met this morning with a structural engineer, and a representative from Omni and Associates, and we’re looking at a long term plan for the park,” he said.
The plan includes either remodeling or completely rebuilding several of the structures around the A ball fields.
“The idea is that once we get all the infrastructure fixed up, we’re going to do something big out there, maybe the whole viewing area, and the whole park,” Michalski said.
The structural engineer will determine if the buildings are sound enough to endure major remodeling, or if they should be demolished in order to build new, larger and more modern facilities.
“We’d really appreciate any support you guys can give us,” Michalski said.
County Commission President Randy Elliott responded positively to Michalski’s request.
“Thank you, Tony, for your presentation,” Elliott said. “I’ve been to that park a lot. I have two sons who grew up playing sports, everything from baseball to football and soccer.
“I actually went out there last year and we took a look at the baseball field — you and Kris and I — and it is well used and does need some attention,” Elliott said.
“That park has been a tremendous asset to the county,” Elliott continued. “And the County Commission does own the property. You’ve done a good job — I know there’s a lot to do out there and it’s hard to do everything at the same time, with electrical and lighting and all that.”
“But you’ve got a lot of things accomplished there,” Elliott said, “and I’d hope that we could make a motion that we would pay for a third of that. I think it’s well worth it, so the kids and youth of our county have it,” Elliott continued. “We’ve got to continue to help all we can with that.”
County Commissioner Ernie Van Gilder agreed.
“I want to express my gratitude to both MCPARC and the Board of Education for participating with that,” Van Gilder said. “I move the commission now for one third of the amount of the lowest bid.”
Commissioner Linda Longstreth seconded Van Gilder’s motion.
“Tony, this is a good project,” Longstreth said. “It’s been a long time coming, taking care of Mary Lou Retton Park.
“I didn’t realize how many people were using it,” Longstreth said. “It’s a good project. We’re happy to do a third of it.”
“Thank you for your hard work, Tony,” Elliott said. “We know how important it is, and we appreciate it.”
