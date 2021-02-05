FAIRMONT — As the West Virginia Legislature prepares to redistrict using 2020 census data, lawmakers also plan to eliminate its use of multi-member house districts.
The goal is to place each of the state’s 100 house delegates into 100 separate districts.
“The redistricting process is basically redrawing the lines of where these legislative districts are, what street they end on and where another begins and that process occurs after census data is obtained from the federal government,” said Democrat Del. Joey Garcia, one of three house delegates who represent Marion County in District 50.
Currently, all voters get to vote for three people and the top three vote recipients from that year’s general election are the ones who get to represent the district. In 2022, those three members will be broken into separate districts.
Garcia said later this year the legislature will meet in a special session to draw these lines and create 100 districts. What this means for a Marion County voter is instead of going to the polls and voting for three representatives, they will only vote for one and will only be represented by one delegate.
“My hope would be that districts are drawn so that they are equal and they try to help group together people that are in areas that have similar needs,” said Garcia.
Garcia said one benefit of a single member district is that delegates in a multi-member district will be representing fewer people. It could be argued that there’s better access to your delegate and the delegate might be able to better manage issues that come up from constituents.
“At the same time I believe that the multi-member districts have worked well in the past for Marion County because the delegates have all been able to leverage their ability in the legislature to get things done for our county, as a whole,” said Garcia.
Garcia said he had no idea what the majority party is intending to do with redistricting but it’s possible that districts could be drawn to the point where people who don’t live in Marion County could be representing Marion County.
“It could be drawn in a way that crosses county lines. Until we see a map of what is proposed we really won’t have much of an idea of what will happen,” he said.
John Kilwein, department chair and associate professor of political science at West Virginia University said redistricting is a political move that the Republicans are undertaking because they have a newfound Supermajority in the West Virginia House.
“What they’re going to do is they’re going to gussy it up and say that it’s important and say it has representation issues that you’ll have a single member of the house that you can look to,” he said.
Kilwein said Monongalia County’s current five-member single district will be broken up into separate single-member districts. He said the argument against single member districts is if you put Danielle Walker up, a representative from Monongalia County, in a person to person contest is that women and members of minority groups are less likely to get elected in the head to head contest than in a slate of five.
“Let’s be honest, it’s one of the major flaws of American politics is it gives the party in power more opportunity to gerrymander,” he said.
The term gerrymandering refers to anytime electoral districts boundaries are redrawn in a manner that gives one political party an advantage over the opposing party or dilutes the voting power of ethnic groups. The term dates back to 1812 when Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry enacted a law defining new state senatorial districts that many said looked like a salamander. The resulting moniker became Gerry-mander.
Kilwein said he thinks the number of female representatives will drop and minority representation will go down as well.
Del. Guy Ward, R-50, thinks that splitting Marion County into three districts will be good. He said West Virginia is one of the few states that have multi-member districts. When running for office, he said if three Democrats run and three Republicans run, they are essentially running against someone from their own party.
“I think the idea of splitting them up is good in multi-member districts and I think we’ll have better representation,” said Ward.
Ward said when Marion County breaks into three districts, the districts will include about 18,000 residents per district.
West Virginia Senator Mike Caputo, D-13, of Rivesville, who served over 20 years in the House of Delegates said he’s concerned with the fairness that will be applied while drawing the lines on the maps. This will be the third time he’s seen redistricting happen.
“I think that multi-delegate districts work well in some areas of the state and serve the citizens in a really, really good way,” he said.
Referencing back to Marion County, he said having three delegates they were always able to work together and help the residents anytime there was a problem. He said Marion County is used to having three delegates and regardless of where someone lived citizens generally knew one delegate and they were easily accessible.
“When you work together as a team and you’re serving during the legislative session three votes, if you can work together, is very powerful and does good work for our county,” said Caputo.
Caputo’s predecessor former senator Roman Prezioso said when he inherited the 13th district, it was comprised of both Marion and Monongalia counties.
He said the problem lies in dividing the state into equal proportions. Starting from the panhandle down, it isn’t always feasible to make each district equal. He said he was always in favor of single member districts when he was in the senate. He thinks it would be easier on all candidates and they would be more accessible to their constituents — a microcosm of their community.
“If they lived in an upscale district of the state they would have a representative. If they lived in a very rural part of the state they would have a representative and I think you’re getting a better cross-section of people that represent the state representing their own specific communities,” said Prezioso.
