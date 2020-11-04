FAIRMONT — The Marion County area chose two Republicans to represent the 50th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday when voters elected both Guy Ward and Phil Mallow to seats in the state legislature.
Democrat newcomer Joey Garcia also earned a House seat.
Current Delegate Michael Angelucci, a Democrat, was denied a second term.
Ward was the top vote-getter in the six-person contest, netting a total of 11,281 votes. Mallow placed second with 11,120 votes, while Garcia netted 10,851.
Other candidates included Angelucci with 10,777 votes, Ronald Straight with 9,341 and Darton McIntire with 8,436.
Ward indicated his victory came as no surprise to him, as it was part of a plan to elect fellow Republican Mallow along with him.
“I was all part of our plan. We strategized our campaign to get me in there and we were pretty sure if I could get in, I could pull Mr. Mallow in with me. It was all part of the plan and it worked,” said Ward. “We told the truth to the voters and the voters listened, which I thank them for.”
Ward said he is looking forward to representing area citizens in state legislature.
“The voters made a decision — the right decision — and we’ll represent them well in Charleston,” Ward said.
Tuesday’s election marked the second time Ward was elected to House of Delegates from District 50. He was also elected in 2016 and served one term.
Ward is also a former White Hall mayor and council member, as well as a Marion County Commissioner.
Garcia credited his win to intentionally campaigning across all corners of the county.
“I ran a campaign to try to reach out all across Marion County, from Mannington to Monongah, from Fairmont to Fairview,” Garcia said. “We tried hard to listen to what the people want, which is for the people in the legislature to work together and get things accomplish for Marion County.”
Garcia previously served as deputy legal counsel and legislative director for Governor Earl Ray Tomblin. He is employed as an attorney with Manchin Injury Law.
Mallow did not return phone calls seeking comment on his win. Angelucci did not return phone calls seeking comment on his loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.