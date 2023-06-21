FAIRMONT — A national organization that specializes in the care and support of individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities hosted a hiring event across West Virginia Monday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Disability Action Center in Fairmont served as host for the local leg of the ResCare Community Living hiring event. Job seekers were encouraged to present their resumes and take part in same-day job interviews. Those who qualified could leave the event with the offer of a new job. And, as an added bonus, guests were treated to pepperoni rolls in honor of West Virginia Day.
ResCare has provided assistance and service to 20 states, each with multiple locations, including several in West Virginia, across the nation for the past 40 years, with 99.99 percent of the hours spent caring for individuals being incident free, according to their website.
The Clarksburg branch, which covers Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, currently has about 200 staffers who operate 34 Intermittent Care Facilities that provide 24-hour care and housing for up to eight people.
While the number of staff may seem high, the organization is still stretched thin in some areas, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like a lot of the medical industry, a lot of the caretaking and direct support industry took a big hit when it came to COVID,” Jacob Paugh, who has worked with Rescare for the past 10 months, said. “So I still think unfortunately there is a long recovery period that we are still currently in, so there is a bit of a shortage that is notable.”
Open positions in these locations included direct support professionals, residential, case, and program managers, traveling medication administration personnel, registered nurses, behavior support professionals, and disability professionals. Other hiring events were held Tuesday in Parkersburg, Beckley, Keyser, Martinsburg, Dunbar, St. Albans, Scott Depot, Princeton, Buckhannon and Logan.
Many of the open positions also provide on-site training for those entering the care and service industry for the first time, which cover different policies, neglect and abuse prevention and safety for both client and caregiver.
“It was well done, well informed,” Paugh continued, remembering his own training he underwent after being hired by the company. “It is very informative. I feel as if myself along with anyone else who goes through the training are very prepared when it comes to the point where they hit the floor and when they are with clients.”
Locations and services include group homes, adult foster care, day programs, supported employment and job placement, health and behavioral services and more.
Barbara Oliverio, who has worked in human resources for 30 years, and with ResCare for nearly three years, said that the work has an impact on her nearly every day.
“Thursday and Friday I had a client and she sat in my office with me all day long, pretending like she was hiring people,” Oliverio recalled. “It is a very rewarding job.”
In the future, the nonprofit is hopeful for more growth, staff, and services.
“Not only (the jobs) being filled, but being filled with qualified individuals,” Paugh said. “People who love coming to their job every day, who put their clients first, who go that extra mile for their clients. I think being filled to capacity with quality individuals, serving the people that we serve, I think is a big goal that I would like to achieve.”
More information on Rescare, careers, and locations can be found at rescarecommunityliving.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.