RIVESVILLE — With the exception of a couple years, Tina Caputo has lived in Rivesville her entire life. With broom in hand, she and several other residents swept and shoveled dirt and grime Saturday from a bridge on Route 19 leading into downtown.
Main Street Rivesville celebrated its first-month of existence on Saturday with its first community project, Clean-Up Day across the town. Nearly two dozen volunteers turned out early and worked into the afternoon, tidying up the place they call home.
“It’s a community project to clean up a little bit. We have people on Main Street here, in the Greentown area, up by DeMary’s Market, and near the city building and community building,” Caputo said.
Indeed, Caputo’s husband, West Virginia House of Delegates member Mike Caputo, a lifelong resident of Rivesville and the Greentown section in particular, spent his morning with other men cutting brush and logs, the sound of a chainsaw nearly drowning out his voice.
“I was born and raised here and grew up right out this street. And now I live up on the hill,” said Mike Caputo. “You’ve got to take some pride in your community and you hope that pride spreads. If everybody does a little bit, it makes the town look good.”
Caputo said Rivesville’s new Main Street program wasted little time in attempting to beautify the town.
“I’d like to thank the organizers of this event, Main Street Rivesville, for putting it on. They just got their nonprofit status and they’re hitting it hard and that’s what we like,” he said.
Caputo said he was impressed with the effort by his fellow residents.
“We’ve got chainsaws out, we’ve got weed-eaters out, we’ve got shovels and brooms. We got several ladies and guys out today who care about their community and want to volunteer their time. We hope we can encourage more people to move to Rivesville and maybe even some businesses to come here,” he said.
Mark Dorsey of Rivesville was busy stacking freshly-cut tree limbs when he paused to comment on the work going on around him.
“We’ll all trying to make Rivesville look good. When you clean up your town, it helps the whole community. It makes you feel better about where you live. We’re here to clean things up,” Dorsey said.
Along the Monongahela River near the entrance of Rivesville, Frank Moore drove a lawnmower as he cut the grass along a small green space.
“We’re here to clean up the town and give back to it in the form of volunteerism. We’re concentrating today on Main Street and Clayton Street. There’s a lot of litter clean-up, grass-cutting, sidewalks and street-sweeping going on,” Moore said. “We’ve had a lot of support from the community. It’s good to have had so many people turn out to lend a hand.”
A half mile away, Moore’s wife, Linda, was busy sweeping the sidewalk of a small bridge.
“This is our town. We have a lot of pride in it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to live and a great place for our children to grow up. And we’d like for our kids to stick around. It’s a beautiful town.”
The next monthly meeting of Main Street Rivesville is set for Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Rivesville Community Building.
