Residents lineup for drive-thru food distribution

FAIRMONT — On Thursday, a line of cars formed at Palatine Park that resembled a fast food drive-thru.
Those in line were all waiting for a package of frozen food from the Mountaineer Food Bank, which was hosting a distribution event in order to get meals to people in need in Marion County.
“It has been pretty non-stop at Mountaineer Food Bank,” said Laura Phillips, director of community programs for Mountaineer Food Bank. “We are working around the clock with our network and the National Guard to feed families impacted by COVID-19.”
The Mountaineer Food Bank ended up serving about 375 families Thursday, according to Emily Brown, executive assistant at Connecting Link, which partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank to bring this distribution event to Fairmont.
Phillips said the Mountaineer Food Bank has continued operating throughout the pandemic by following the coronavirus prevention guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said the need for a consistent food source is just as important as ever, seeing that coronavirus has put many people in West Virginia out of work.
“We have seen the demand increase in those 48 counties as people struggle through their own set of circumstances that may be cut hours, job loss, the kids are home and there are more mouths to feed,” Phillips said. “We have been attempting to fill the gaps and cover the 48 counties with our services.”
While the challenges brought about by coronavirus are new to everyone, including the Mountaineer Food Bank, the organization responds during emergencies because those are times often when people are most in need.
“Even though COVID-19 is completely new, we have been through other disasters,” Phillips said. “This is definitely a unique set of circumstances, but we are an agency that does respond in time of disaster.”
Based in Braxton County, Phillips said, the Mountaineer Food Bank serves 48 counties in West Virginia. She said that even though it holds distribution events about five times a week that serve hundreds, the food supply should remain in tact and the Mountaineer Food Bank should be able to continue service throughout the pandemic.
“We really haven’t seen a disruption in food supply or the food supply chain,” Phillips said. “We continue to distribute food as normal, and we are always trying to bring in more food because of the demand.”
Brown said the Mountaineer Food Bank followed certain precautions for the distribution event, in order to follow the pandemic guidelines. At the distribution, everyone had to be served in their cars, and residents would only get one portion per vehicle.
“With everything going on, they have very strict guidelines for us to go by,” Brown said. “We will bag it in a drive thru only — no walkers will be permitted— and they are having us adhere to a pretty strict one household per vehicle.”
Phillips also said the Mountaineer Food Bank makes sure the precautions taken are always up to par with the recommendations given by the CDC, even though this is new territory for the workers and volunteers. She said that because the food bank often aids most during disasters, the staff of the organization are prepared to adapt to this pandemic in order to continue service.
“It’s definitely a different operational pattern that we are trying to navigate every day,” Phillips said. “We take safety and precautions very seriously, so we have had to modify a lot of procedures and a lot of our work. Everybody has to be able to pivot and adapt to all the recommendations coming out.”
