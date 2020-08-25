Residents to demand Council Member Bledsoe resign at tonight's meeting

In this file photo from Aug. 20, Fairmont City Council Member Barry Bledsoe wraps up his 25-minute explanation of his social media post in which he disparaged Sen. Kamala Harris. Minutes later, Pastor mark Staples, left, and Pastor Joe Riley, would join Pastor Mike Little to all lay hands on Bledsoe to pray for him. A day later, on Facebook, activists captured multiple screenshots of Bledsoe calling Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia), "satanic" on Facebook.