Residents to demand Council Member Bledsoe resign at tonight's meeting

FAIRMONT — The Times West Virginian confirmed today that Fairmont City Council member Barry Bledsoe is under investigation by West Virginia Capitol Police for referring to a House Delegate as "satanic" on social media.
According to West Virginia Capitol Police Director Kevin Foreman, Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia), filed the complaint filed Friday, Aug. 21, alleging Bledsoe referred to her as "satanic" in a Facebook post from his account.
The post credited to Bledsoe read, “If you don’t get rid of that satanic Danielle Walker, you might as well give up!”
Local authorities are assisting Capitol Police on the investigation, according to Foreman. When asked about the allegations last Saturday, Bledsoe refused to comment.
Although there is no item on the agenda concerning Bledsoe's behavior, different groups of Fairmont residents, as well as Del. Walker, plan to attend tonight's meeting of Fairmont City Council to speak out against Bledsoe's actions.
The 'satanic' post came one day after he made a forced apology before a group of Black pastors on Aug. 20 for a social media post in which he called vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris a “hoe."
Delegates Michael Angelucci, Mike Caputo and Linda Longstreth, all Democrats from Marion County's District 50, released a statement condemning Bledsoe for his actions.
“We stand with our colleague Delegate Danielle Walker who was recently attacked on social media by Fairmont City Councilman Barry Bledsoe. Councilman Bledsoe has been using his social media platform to make racist, discriminatory remarks. He was totally out of line, and his remarks are unacceptable. Councilman Bledsoe was voted into office to serve all of the residents in his district, not just the ones who look and vote like him. Delegate Walker deserves an apology for his remarks. We proudly stand with our colleague," the statement says.
A hashtag has also been circulating Facebook, #istandwithdaniellewalker, which people have been using to designate their support for Walker. A group of pastors in the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change also plan to attend the meeting, to speak out against Bledsoe.
According to a social media post, protestors plan to sit and silently protest Bledsoe's presence on the city council and have pledged to remain in the council chambers until Bledsoe resigns.
