FAIRMONT — A neighborhood of residents petitioned Fairmont City Council to address a persistent drainage problem.
Tuesday night, at the council’s regular meeting, a group of residents who live along Otlahusrt Drive in south Fairmont pled with council to address water that has constantly drained onto their street for the last several years.
The group was led by Susan Hale and Amber Tennant, two residents who live along the street who vented their issues to the council.
“We have elderly people, children and joggers this poses as a risk or fall factor to them,” Hale said to council. “We have a great neighborhood, but this water is unavoidable and unsightly.”
According to Hale, the neighborhood has attempted to work with the city several times and yet the problem continues. The water began to run onto the street during the construction of South Ridge Church and has gotten progressively worse since the church was completed.
In the winter, the water causes the entire road to freeze over and in the summer algae grows on the pavement creating a slick spot across the street.
The neighborhood requested the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to inspect the issue. The agency inspected the area and assessed the problem. The inspector found that at worst, the water will stain the street, passing vehicles and foot traffic.
The water’s orange tint is due to iron contamination, the source of the water is a clay pipe under 1596 Otlahurst Dr. The origin of the water isn’t the issue. Residents want the city to construct a drain below the source to divert the water out of the street.
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means has been aware of the problem and said she and her staff are still pursuing a solution. While the residents assumed the fix would be simple, Means said that is not the case.
“If it was a simple fix it would have been done two years ago, believe me,” Means said. “We haven’t given up on it, but it’s a lot more than just putting a simple drain in.”
Tennant stated at the meeting that she’d be willing to allow the city access to her property’s right of way to install a drain system. Means said she could not promise anything and she present that information to city staff.
Electric car chargers
Council also adopted a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a grant which would fund the construction of electric car chargers around the city.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation is a 80-20 percent matching grant worth a minimum of $500,000. If awarded, the city would use the money to install electric car charging stations in parking lots owned by the city.
“The purpose of this grant is to install charging stations in places where there aren’t any, particularly in gaps along interstate highways. Fairmont is one of those gaps,” Fairmont Planning Director Shae Strait said. “We have a limited number of EV charging stations within our corporate limits.”
The hope is that the city can build upon infrastructure already in places around the city where private businesses have installed chargers. These new chargers — if the grant is awarded — will be around downtown specifically to encourage individuals with electric vehicles to shop around downtown, while also providing infrastructure to an area that would likely never see it otherwise.
“We’re really excited for this opportunity because it will support our local businesses. By creating these destinations for folks to visit, it’ll encourage them to hopefully stick around a little longer, hang out and spend a little more money,” Strait said.
