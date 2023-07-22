MORGANTOWN — One store tucked in a corner of the Morgantown Mall brims with a little bit of everything.
End tables and loveseats flank jewelry displays and clothing racks, hemmed in by bookshelves of different heights. In the heart of the store, gently loved stuffed animals peak out from magenta tubs, welcoming children that pass by.
Each piece pulled from this seemingly disparate inventory is united by a common thread: It was donated by a community member who cared about pets.
Since opening its doors in 2010, ReTails has accepted donations of nearly any item you can dream up. Run entirely by volunteers, the store sends its revenue to Mountaineer Spay Neuter Assistance Program, a nonprofit that has spent the past 15 years subsidizing spaying and neutering costs for pet owners in Monongalia County.
For many of its volunteers, the mission of M-SNAP can be hard to talk about. Pet lovers flock to the store out of their desire to help animals, but in doing so, must confront a difficult reality — the Mountain State is overrun with critters that need a home.
In May 2023, the Federation of Humane Organizations of West Virginia estimated that Monongalia County has more than 10,000 stray cats. Despite ranking sixth in the state for median household income in 2022, Monongalia County’s public animal shelter, the Canine Adoption Center, euthanizes the cats and dogs for which it cannot find a home — a reality that volunteer Teresa Lyons described as “pitiful.”
Monongalia County is “prosperous,” but “there has been a huge, huge number of pets who have been euthanized,” she said.
In 2022, the Canine Center euthanized 140 dogs and 414 cats.
Lyons came to ReTails in the spring of 2014, seeking a way to give back to her community, and especially its four-legged residents.
“I love my furry friends, and I know the only solution to overpopulation is spay and neuter,” she said. “That is why I keep coming back after more than nine years.”
Lyons is one of many volunteers who came to the store on a mission to make change. West Virginia University student Lindsey Suter began volunteering at the store this month, and said she has only become more invested in animal justice since.
“It’s hard not to be passionate about it, especially when everyone here is so passionate,” she said. “It just rubs off.”
Lyons and Suter came to ReTails at different times, but after adopting two cats each. Many people who go through the pet adoption process later become involved in pet advocacy through the store, Lyons said.
ReTails provides approximately $52,000 to M-SNAP annually, which makes up one-fifth of the organization’s overall funds, according to founder-turned-treasurer Linda Young.
Combined with private donations, this has helped the organization provide pet owners more than 16,000 vouchers they take to a veterinarian to spay and neuter their animals. As of June, that’s a total of $1,080,000 spent entirely on providing pets much-needed medical assistance.
While the organization can only assist residents of Monongalia County, it boasts no income requirement for its vouchers. All the volunteers ask is that those who seek vouchers “honestly need help,” Young said.
When Young and 21 other animal advocates sat down to create the organization in 2008, their meeting was spurred by a shared understanding that adoption alone could not stop pet euthanasia. “The numbers were horrific,” she said.
After more than a decade serving the community, Young and her colleagues are confident they have made a difference.
When the group started, the Canine Center euthanized nearly 2,000 animals a year. As of 2022, that number is closer to 500, a decrease of roughly 75%.
Despite the good work, “we’re not there yet,” she said. “We want a no-kill, open access county shelter.”
Linda Book, a member of the M-SNAP Board, has covered shifts at the store since 2010. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has witnessed first hand a drop in volunteer participation at the store.
Volunteers generally work three-hour shifts. While before the pandemic it was easy to find two volunteers to cover each shift, now the store is lucky to have people staff it at all, she said.
Suter, who discovered ReTails on an online WVU platform for volunteering opportunities, said it is a great place for college students to make an impact.
“It’s low stress, and you can really feel like you’re making a difference,” she said.
Book added that a highlight of the job is getting to connect with other pet lovers. “They’re just good people,” she added.
Book and Lyons noted that visitors who come to the store need to be prepared for one rite of passage — sharing pet pictures.
“People come in here who have benefitted from our vouchers and they get their phones out,” Books said. “They show us pictures. They tell us stories.”
“It’s just a way to connect with the community,” she added. “As far as I’m concerned, animal lovers are the best people in the world.”
