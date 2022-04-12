FAIRMONT — A Fairmont woman is one of four West Virginians to be honored with a 2022 Trailblazer Award by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs in Charleston.
Business owner Darrell Jones, of Charles Town, won the Groundbreaker Award, Jamilia Jones-Fleet, also of Charles Town, won the Pioneer Award and Manuell Washington, of Martinsburg, won the Trendsetter Award. Charlotte Meade, a retired educator from Fairmont, won HHOMA’s highest honor, the 2022 Trailblazer Award.
Presented in a virtual format out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards honor West Virginians “who have exhibited lives of excellence in service,” HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson said in a press release.
America’s Got Talent winner and West Virginia native Landau Murphy Jr. performed during the virtual presentation while syandup comedian Cyrus Steele injected humor into the event.
“I want to extend my biggest congratulations to the winners of this year’s Trailblazer Awards,” Upson said. “This is an opportunity to elevate and celebrate West Virginians who are serving as leaders and giving back to their communities in various ways. We look forward to celebrating them in a virtual format, with hopes of getting back to an in-person venue in 2023.”
Meade was unable to attend the awards or provide a video accepting the award.
A graduate of then-West Virginia State College, Meade went on to get a master’s degree in education from Toledo University where she focued on curriculum and instruction. She taught 45 years in public schools.
Upson said the Trailblazer Award in HHOMA’s highest honor.
“Trailblazers have risen far above the call of duty, either in their chosen careers or in volunteer service. Their contributions are significant and their accomplishments are numerous. Their commitment to excellence is evident in various aspects of their lives and their community impact is deep,” Upson said.
Since her retirement, Meade has served as a “Good Morning” columnist for The Times West Virginian, been an advocate for preserving the history of the Dunbar School while serving the Dunbar School Foundation and writing poetry. She is also active in the Methodist Church.
