FAIRMONT — The city’s firemen and police are getting an 8% cost of living increase on their pensions this year. The city manager’s office announced the raise during the monthly meeting they hold with firemen and police to discuss their pensions.
While the meetings were short and stayed on topic, two separate concerns arose during the pair of meetings.
Jason Barker, firemen’s pension board secretary and fireman, brought up a contractual issue that the board noticed when Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons retired. The firemen’s pension board noticed Simmons was getting more sick day buyouts beyond the contractual three that the rest of the department gets.
Since the fire chief negotiates his contract with the city separately from the rest of the fire department, Simmons was able to add more sick day buyouts to his contract when he became chief roughly 7 years ago. The city manager at the time, Robin Gomez, approved the contract.
As an example, consider the pension is an apple that everyone gets an equal bite of, except one day there’s a slightly bigger bite than the others and no discussion took place beforehand..
“All we’re asking is, can we at least be in the discussion,” Barker said. “That way we can run numbers and see if it’s not going to be detrimental to the pension fund.”
The overall impact on the pension fund is minimal, Barker said. The fact that Simmons could negotiate the extra buy outs on the contract isn’t the issue Barker is concerned with, but the fact that it wasn’t discussed with the board first. He sees his request as more of a precautionary measure than anything else.
It’s not clear if this will be resolved before Means retires from her role as city manager in September. A vote is set for the next meeting, on Aug. 8, to get a formal discussion on the issue placed on the agenda. However, Barker isn’t concerned. He said they brought up the issue as a preemptive measure in case the resolution falls after Means’s departure.
“Anyone that sits in the interim is going to know exactly what they need to do,” Means said. “There’s enough qualified people here, in the department heads and in the administrative staff to support anyone with any needs that they have. Even if it’s someone who’s just learning.”
The police pension meeting took place after the firemen’s pension meeting. Two retired officers attended for the first time as part of the audience. John Harter, a sergeant from the department who retired in 1969, came to the meeting to find out more specific information on how the money in his pension was invested. However, he had one specific concern in mind as well.
His life insurance.
“It was $50,000, then it went to 25 and then it went to 12. Now it’s down to $2,500 and I’m afraid I’m gonna die and have to pay them to bury me,” he said.
Harter said it was unfair to pay into his policy for 40 years to end up with such a low payout amount.
Unfortunately, since the pension is provided through the state, the board was unable to provide much information. However, Means said that the pension board had to submit its financials with the state by the end of the month. The information will be available at the next pension meeting, which is also on Aug. 8.
Beyond that, Harter was pleased with his representation through the department.
“I can truthfully say I worked for a lot of great people, a lot of good chiefs and enjoyed it,” he said. “I like serving the people of Fairmont.”
