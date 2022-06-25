FAIRMONT — After a trip to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, a complicated civil matter involving two Marion County companies has found itself back in the circuit court.
Since 2013, American Bituminous Power Partners — owner of the Grant Town Power Plant — and Horizon Ventures of West Virginia have been locked in a legal battle involving back rent, contractual obligations and the definition of expertise.
Friday, attorneys for American Bituminous — colloquially known as Ambit — and Horizon met in the courtroom of Judge Patrick Wilson to hopefully put the issues to bed.
The complaints involved in the lawsuit are many, but both sides have matters that they want to resolve. Horizon, which owns the land the power plant occupies, says that Ambit owes back rent dating back to 2013. The company’s refusal to pay up is what triggered the lawsuit.
At Friday’s motion hearing, both sides moved for a summary judgment, each in their own favor. A summary judgment would forego a trial by jury and boil the case down to a matter of law decided by the judge.
Horizon was represented by Wheeling attorney Mark Kepple, who made the company’s stance clear — Ambit is refusing to honor their end of the contract.
“It boils down to what our parents told us, if you make a deal with somebody you have to honor it,” Kepple said. “In this case there is a written contract, there was an offer, there was acceptance, there was performance, there just wasn’t payment.”
The contract between the two companies dates back to 1989 and has been amended several times since then. A major complication within the agreement is that the rent to be paid by Ambit is calculated based on where the coal for the plant comes from. Over the years, both parties have attempted to enter into settlement agreements but to no avail.
The W.Va. Supreme Court opinion which threw the case back to the circuit court ruled that the circuit court’s 2017 decision only complicated matters worse and the ambiguity that stemmed from that case is the reason for the retrial.
“It is impossible to find clear meaning in the circular and imprecise language employed in these agreements so as to warrant an interpretation as a matter of law,” read the April supreme court opinion on the matter, which was delivered by Justice Beth Walker.
Kepple concluded by saying it’s a simple matter of contract law and that Ambit hasn’t met its end of the contract by paying its due rent. “They just don’t want to pay,” he said.
Neither the W.Va. Supreme Court opinion or local court documents indicate a dollar amount for how much rent is due.
Ambit, represented by Charleston attorney Roberta Green, followed up with its own motion for summary judgment in its favor.
Green’s argument hinged on a line in the contract which said Horizon was to offer expert consultation on matters of coal transportation and supply. Green argued that Horizon never supplied this expertise to a quality standard, which resulted in a breach of contract and was why Ambit stopped the rent payments.
“The issue is that [Horizon] got lazy on their services and just kept expecting the check would come,” Green said. “They just stopped paying attention and stopped caring.”
The two sides when back and forth several times before Judge Wilson spoke about the case. At the onset, Wilson said he believed the suit came down to a matter of law which the court could decide, but upon further clarification, he decided to have both parties submit their arguments for summary judgment by July 8.
Based on those arguments, he will decide whether the case goes before a jury, and the jurors for this case have already been picked, according to Wilson.
Wilson boiled the case down to one question — did the services Horizon provided as part of its contract with Ambit meet the standard of “expertise” laid out in the contract?
“This [case] has been convoluted and it’s been in several places before,” Wilson said. “The bottom line is I’m trying to get to a clear understanding of things.”
