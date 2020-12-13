FAIRMONT — Childhood memories spent anticipating the springtime arrival of new products at her grandfather’s business always make Amy Frederick crack a smile.
“We would all race outside to see who could get to the coolest riding mower first and then we’d sit on them for hours and pretend like we were racing each other,” said Amy, who is now 48.
After their grade school years, their grandfather, Harlen Frederick — who founded Frederick’s Repair Service in 1946 — would decide when each of his six granddaughters were ready to start teaching them small engine repair.
“I learned how to fix carburetors, I learned how to fix recoil — he tried to show me how to sharpen chainsaw chains, but I could just never wrap my head around that, so I never did that,” Amy said. “He always told us, ‘Girls can do anything’ and he did that — he showed us all that.”
As Amy spoke, she held back tears while thinking of what lies ahead for her and her family.
Normally, each December, she and her sister Laura Frederick would enlist the help of their mother, Mary Ann Pyle-Prince — who does the bookkeeping — to conduct an annual inventory of the company’s small engine parts and other equipment.
However, this year, there’s no need to conduct inventory as the Frederick family has decided to close after 74 years in which four generations of the family have helped run the business. Instead, they are working this month to contact their customers and vendors in preparation to shut down on Dec. 31.
“This is very emotional,” said Mary Ann.
Four generations of the Frederick family — including Amy and Laura’s children — have worked at the company over the years. At the same time, the business has served at least three generations of Fairmont and Marion County families as well.
In its heyday, Frederick’s had three mechanics on staff and two small engine parts specialists and provided what the family describes as a decent living.
“I remember there’d be lines out the door of people coming in,” Amy said. “I mean people would come in and just hang out. Nobody ever got mad that they had to wait in line because they expected it, but grandpa kept everybody entertained.”
Harrison County resident Dave Alltop, 69, has been a Frederick’s customer since he was “16 or somewhere in the vicinity” and maintains a family-like relationship with Laura and her father, John Frederick, who now owns the business.
“With me and John and especially with Laura now that she’s taken over, it’s real good friendship,” Alltop said. “A lot of times I would go and pick up some of their customer’s things for them to work on. We have a great working relationship.”
A former Fairmont resident, Alltop has operated his own small engine repair shop for the past 15 years.
“They’ve treated me real good over the years,” Alltop said.
John Frederick, 72, said the business’ revenue has been declining for a few years now, but has plummeted off to an unsustainable level during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody went to — instead of getting things repaired — they just started buying new,” he said. “[Lawn equipment] became a throw away.”
He said it has become too easy for consumers to buy a new lawn mower for $98 at the nearest big box store each year rather than pay $50 to have their lawnmower serviced and repaired annually by experts.
“Now, you can buy parts on the internet from China — they don’t work well, but people are buying them for half the price of the legitimate part,” John Frederick said.
Pyle-Prince said factory shut downs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of new equipment Frederick’s would normally sell each year.
“This year, they haven’t been able to get in new products to sell, they haven’t been able to get in parts because of COVID, is what the dealers and distributors are saying,” she said.
The head of a nonprofit whose members include manufacturers, distributors and dealers in the outdoor power equipment industry said COVID-19 has played a large role in parts and equipment shortages this year, but so have tariffs put in place by the Trump administration.
“A lot of issues are at play here,” said Erik Sides, executive director of the King Mountain, North Carolina-based Equipment and Engine Training Council. “The tariff situation hurt with parts production, and the coronavirus did affect the plants, but some manufacturers were able to overcome it, while others weren’t.”
The equipment shortage became center stage for the Frederick’s last spring after about a month of families living through the governor’s stay-home order. Pent up West Virginians suddenly rushed to plant gardens, some for the first time.
“We could have sold seven garden tillers in one day if we could have gotten them from the distributor,” Laura said.
While Pyle-Prince and Laura Frederick have mailed their regular customers about the shutdown, the company will reopen a few days a month next spring to sell off the rest of its approximately 20,000 small engine parts.
And despite what could be viewed as an unhopeful situation, Amy Frederick reminds herself daily of the words Harlen Frederick lived by.
“Everyday he’d say, ‘Every day is a good day’,” she said.
