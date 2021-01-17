CHARLESTON — Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle recently took on a new statewide role.
On Jan. 15, Riffle was installed as the new president of the West Virginia Association of Counties. Riffle will serve alongside new board members who represent sheriffs, county commissioners, circuit clerks and county clerks from the state's 55 counties. Assessors and prosecutors also make up the membership of WVACo, the six constitutional offices of county government.
Riffle assumes his presidential term from Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty, whose official term as sheriff ended on Dec. 31, 2020. Riffle has worked in law enforcement for 32 years. He has been a member of the WVACo board of directors for the past two years, and the secretary of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association the past four years.
According to a press release, Riffle is looking forward to his term as president. He said he is grateful for Dougherty's service to WVACo and appreciates the many contributions the former president made to the organization, West Virginia sheriffs and public officials.
Jimmy is married to his wife of 32 years, Cassandra Riffle. They have one son, Taylor Riffle of Newport News, Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.