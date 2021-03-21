RIVESVILLE — When residents first learned that one of their neighbors had been diagnosed with cancer, the community poured out love and support.
Today from Noon to 3 p.m., the family of Danny Wright, who was diagnosed in late November with stage 4 colon cancer, is hosting a carry-out spaghetti dinner at the Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department to help the family with medical bills.
“We’re just trying to get (his family) by until he can collect disability,” said Bernadette Holmberg, Wright’s sister-in-law.
Holmberg, along with Wright’s other family members, organized the dinner to assist with the financial woes that come with cancer. With the help of local businesses, they’ve been selling tickets to the dinner.
What started as selling T-shirts, has blossomed into a community effort to make sure all of Wright’s and his family’s needs are met.
Even though the time has closed for purchasing pre-sold tickets, there will be a limited number of tickets for sale for $10 each at the VFD on Sunday.
“The community has been awesome,” said Holmberg. “The Rivesville VFD is letting us use the building, and it’s just been wonderful.”
If anyone can’t make it to Rivesville and would like to donate to help Wright and his family, Holmberg said, they’re accepting donations through PayPal and Venmo.
“We just ask people to please pray,” said Holmberg. “Pray for his healing.”
Wright recently began a round of chemotherapy to treat the cancer and is currently waiting to begin collecting disability but needs help in the meantime.
“As Danny continues this battle, we want him to know he does not fight alone,” states a post on the family’s Facebook page.
Anyone with questions can contact Holmberg via phone at 304-694-4148. The event page can be found on Facebook by searching “Fundraiser for Danny Wright.” Donations can be sent via PayPal to paypal.me/berholmberg, or via Venmo to @Bernadette-Holmberg.
