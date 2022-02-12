RIVESVILLE — After only having a part-time chief for the last several years, the Town of Rivesville welcomed its new, full-time officer Friday night.
Officer Lamon Simpson grew up in Michigan for the first 22 years of his life. He moved to West Virginia seven years ago for a change of scenery and has been here ever since.
The last few years, Simpson worked as a campus police officer at Fairmont State University and was recently offered the position as Rivesville’s full-time officer. That was five months ago, but Friday he gave the community a chance to come out and meet him.
The town has worked with a part-time officer the last several years due to budget constraints and a shortage of candidates. However, in September, the town was able to afford a full-time officer, and Simpson was available at the right time.
Having grown up in what he described as a “tough neighborhood,” Simpson said that what he’s most passionate about is community policing and being the gel that binds the residents together.
“Things like getting out of the police car, walking the streets, we have to get back to community policing,” Simpson said. “I think that’s where a lot of our bigger problems come from — that lack of communication between law enforcement and the community.”
Simpson said he’s trying to bring back a bit of the “old school” style of policing, saying it’s a shame we don’t see many officers out talking to kids and getting to know the community.
Friday evening, a group of Rivesville community members met in the town’s community building to meet Simpson and talk to him about his priorities and what he hopes to get done.
On his list were things such as cracking down on speed limits on Route 19 and car registrations, but also more personal things such as walking the streets, walking through the school and holding some community events.
One of the most important things Simpson is hoping to bring is clerical streamlining. Currently, many Rivesville residents call the municipal building to voice complaints and end up giving important reports and issues to the town’s water clerk.
Simpson is spreading awareness that all calls have to be directed to 911 if they’re an emergency or non-emergencies to the county dispatch at 304-367-2500 extension 1. That way he can get the information easily and keep matters confidential.
Attending Friday’s meet-and-greet was Rivesville Mayor Barbara Beatty and Town Councilmember Frank Moore. Moore said there are several things he hopes to see happen now that the town has a full-time officer, the biggest of which is taking care of vacant buildings.
“The vacant building ordinance was passed last year, it takes a year for a building to be considered vacant... so we’ll start on that in May.” Moore said. “As soon as springtime comes and we get Officer Simpson acclimated, we can get a good handle on everything.”
Overall, Simpson showed he’s ready to not just police the town, but genuinely join as a community member. That was evident to all in attendance, including the mayor. On Beatty’s priority list is cleaning up the illicit drug issues in Rivesville.
“Get the drug problem straightened up... it’s very prevalent in Rivesville,” Beatty said. “There’s a lot behind the scenes here that [Simpson] isn’t aware of yet, but we hear and see a lot.”
Moore said that in the five months Simpson has been in the town, it’s obvious that he’s working to make the community a better place, but there’s a lot that can’t change over night.
“He’s displayed that he really wants to be a member of the community this evening. I can’t remember any [of our past officers] doing this before,” Moore said. “He’s making an effort, he’s visiting schools, he’s out talking to the kids and he’s doing a good job. [He has a] long way to go yet, but he’s trying and that’s what matters. Being a police officer today is not easy.”
Simpson hopes to be as active as possible, whether it be traffic stops or stopping in a local business. He said that he’s more than happy for a resident to stop him on the street to say hello.
“I’m learning everyday and I’m learning how to be a chief,” Simpson said. “I’m trying to learn everybody’s name, but if I forget yours don’t take offense. I feel like I meet 10 new people everyday.”
