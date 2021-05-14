RIVESVILLE — Candidates for Rivesville Town Council shared their vision for the future in a forum at the Community Building.
West Virginia Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, of Rivesville, served as moderator Thursday for prospective members that will appear on the June 8 ballot and as write-in candidates.
Barb Beatty, the current mayor, is running unopposed. Crystal Heldreth is a write-in candidate for council. BJ Smith is the only candidate running for council that is not a write-in. Write-in candidate Brandon Conrad runs a small business in the area.
Mark Dorsey has served on the council for two, four-year terms and was Rivesville mayor at one point. Jim Hershman was first elected to town council in 1981 and for 35 years and has served as a council member. He also was mayor for six years in Rivesville.
Frank Moore, who currently serves on the town council, has lived in Rivesville his entire life. He also serves as president of the Rivesville School Foundation and president of Main Street Rivesville. Three council seats are up for grabs.
The candidates were asked to discuss their top priorities of the town and how the believed the priorities should be addressed.
“We’ve been struggling with our water system and our sewage system as of right now we do have some money that is coming our way for the federal stimulus. We’re going to receive able $360,000. Seems like a lot of money, but it’s not,” Moore said.
Vacant buildings was another topic that was addressed. Moore said there is a vacant buildings ordinance that had been passed, and it is critical as a town to enforce that ordinance.
Heldreth said one problem in the town is that the youth have nothing to do. She said she would like to see support groups that offer group activities.
Hershman said one of the two most important projects are the water projects. He said the supply line from Fairmont to Rivesville has been in the ground for over 50 years.
“This new water project should supply the area over the next 50, 60 years hopefully,” said Hershman.
Hershman said he didn’t know how the town could remove old abandoned buildings. He said one has been removed, but he said he couldn’t see how some of the ordinances could be enforced.
Dorsey said the abandoned buildings probably are the No. 1 eyesore in the community. He said the No. 1 priority for him is taking down the power plant.
“We have to continue putting pressure on First Energy. They passed an ordinance that will start picking up some fines and get them on the ball or their going to start paying some money, as rightly they should have been doing all along,” Dorsey said.
Smith said Rivesville has become a town with a drug problem, but it wasn’t always that way. He would like to see a community watch of people walking around town keeping an eye out for citizens and neighbors.
Conrad echoed much of what the other candidates said and would like to continue the momentum of taking down abandoned buildings and cleaning up the town.
“A clean town’s a friendly town, nobody wants to come into a dirty town,” Conrad said.
He would like to see the Rail Trail extended in Rivesville, which he said, would bring recreation into the area.
When asked about money coming from the American Rescue Plan, Moore said, the only information so far indicates that money can be spent on water, sewage and broadband.
He said with that money he would like to see water meters upgraded so they can be electronically read, and a computer program to show where there are leaks in the system.
“I would like to see some of that money used for roads, but I don’t know if we’re allowed to do that or not,” Moore said.
Noelle Kolb, who currently sits on the town council, said the town has a big decision to make regarding a $617,000 loan the town will have to pay back finishing a waterline project from Fairmont to Rivesville. The town will not own the line but will be paying for it to be put in. The line will also service Grant Town, Paw Paw, and Fairmont. Water rates are expected to increase in order to pay for the project.
Beatty said the line hasn’t been started yet, and the past administration was responsible for it dating back to 2014.
Moore said there’s been a handful of work sessions about the project. He said he would like to see Route 19 pay for some of the loan.
Hershman said the reason the project was started because there were two water lines that crossed two street car trestles.
“Once this waterline is in [place] we can charge users a user fee per gallon of water that goes through this line,” Hershman said.
Conrad said he did believe that Rivesville needed the water infrastructure and could go to different avenues to find additional money to cover it. He said he didn’t believe Rivesville should be responsible for paying other communities’ fair share.
Smith also said every time a project comes around Rivesville gets stuck footing the bill they aren’t responsible for.
“I’m sick of it. I really am,” Smith said.
In closing, Smith said he was a man of the people and is very open about everything. Dorsey said in closing he had some knowledge of the water issue and people being upset about the money.
“We really don’t have a choice. That line has got to be replaced,” Dorsey said.
Hershman said it was encouraging to see three new people looking to get involved in the town. Hiring police officers was one issue and he said it would be tough to get another full time police officer in Rivesville.
Beatty said she served the town, researched, and followed through as best she could as the mayor.
“I listen to what other people have to say and if I don’t agree with them I’ll them that. If I don’t agree with them, I’ll take it to the council and they can make a decision,” Beatty said.
Moore said there’s a lot more to the job of council than just showing up for meetings.
“You have to go out there and do the work. You have to do the research. You’ve got to roll up your sleeves. You’ve got to get out there, and no one is going to do it for you,” Moore said.
Early voting begins May 26 at the city building. Election Day is June 8 at the Rivesville Community Building.
