FAIRMONT — For two days in a row this week, Josh Tharp had a chance to witness hard work pay off.
On Wednesday, Tharp and student intern Ian Bolt watched the West Fairmont Middle School 6th Grade Band make school history by earning its first-ever superior rating at the WVSSAC Region 10 Band Festival Assessment held at Bridgeport Middle School.
Again on Thursday, this time with Tharp conducting instead of Bolt, he witnessed the Rivesville Middle School Band — comprised of sixth through eighth graders — earn a superior rating at the two-day festival in Bridgeport. It’s the first time the Rivesville Middle School Band has earned a superior rating since 2017, Tharp said.
“Honestly, I don’t want to take credit for it, but the kids really deserve all the credit,” Tharp said. “Their hard work and their dedication ...all those kids worked really hard and the thing with Rivesville is, it’s a unique situation.”
This year’s performance was record-setting from the standpoint that this marked the first year the band received superior ratings from all three judges.
Tharp’s school day begins in Rivesville where he teaches one class each for six, seventh and eighth-grade band students. He then hops in his car and drives over to West Fairmont Middle School where he teaches a general music class for fifth graders and then he teaches the 6th Grade Band.
And, because Bolt is learning from Tharp, his schedule is a carbon copy of Tharp’s.
“My seven weeks have have been a great honor to work with Mr. Tharp and these kids,” Bolt said.
And like the West Fairmont Middle School performance on Wednesday, Tharp had the 27-member Rivesville Middle School Band learn the same two songs — “High Adventure” by Paul Lavender and “Mechanical Monsters” by Randall Standridge. (“High Adventure” is an upbeat song that is reminiscent of classic Western film theme songs, while “Mechanical Monsters” has more of a modern, techno edge to it.)
“It’s not like saying we’re cheating, but I have to be efficient and do what’s best for the program and try to get a full band sound and build the band that way,” Tharp said.
“I just had to combine them to fulfill the instrumentation needs for the songs, plus it’s easier for me when I combine the sixth grade bands from both schools together for the spring concert and other performances.”
Both Rivesville and West Fairmont Middle schools feed into Fairmont Senior High, which Tharp said, helps keep students from both schools on an even footing in terms of music education when they move on and take part in high school band.
Tharp said the superior rating for Rivesville comes with an extra special meaning because the band included 14 first-year band students.
“I had one seventh grader join band, then 13 new sixth graders,” Tharp said. “So, basically 50% of my band was brand new.”
Festival adjudicator Wayne Smith had high praise for the Rivesville band students, much like he gave West Fairmont Middle students.
“Very clean together ensemble performance,” Smith wrote. “Excellent rhythm/pitch accuracy. Great attention to detail and hard work with this ensemble.”
And, much like West Fairmont Middle School, Rivesville earned an excellent rating last year under Tharp, who came on board three years ago when students were still taking part in blended learning and only got two days a week of music instruction.
“I told my eighth graders, ‘Hey, you guys have been with me since day one, since I started here during COVID....You guys have stuck with me all the way through...I want to make sure before you leave (Rivesville) that you get a superior rating,’” Tharp said.
Tharp said Thursday’s win was still sinking in with his students, but he is hopeful that the superior rating will give each student more confidence in their abilities.
“These kids at Rivesville try really hard. They will put 110% effort into what they do — whether it’s band, cross country, track, academics — but with this band superior rating, I think it took it to another level.”
And while he will only spend a total of seven weeks interning with Tharp and his students, Bolt said he has witnessed such improvement in such a short time.
“This really just feels like a great honor,” Bolt said. “To see where the kids were a few weeks ago up until now, it’s just been such a remarkable improvement.”
