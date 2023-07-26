RIVESVILLE — The town of Rivesville has come together to honor a long-time community member.
Josephine Pobega celebrated her 100 birthday on July 13, and was honored by the community and town council which passed a resolution to have her birthdate, July 13, declared Josephine Pobega Day.
“(The council) tried to think if there were any other centenarians in town, and nobody could come up with anything else, even (Pobega), she’s 100 and she can’t remember of any,” said town council member Mark Dorsey, who presented Pobega with a framed certificate of the proclamation on Tuesday.
A copy will hang in town hall that commemorates her long life and all she has done for the town, including becoming their first and only known centenarian, he said.
“We thought we needed to do something appropriate for that, so we took official action and made July 13, 2023 the proclaimed Josephine Pobega Day to celebrate a century young, lifelong citizen of our town,” Dorsey said.
Pobega has been honored with multiple types of celebrations for her big day, including receiving numerous cards and visits from friends and family.
“We had not planned really anything to do that day, but by the end of the day so many neighbors and friends and family members and friends of friends came by and it was just lovely,” said Pobega’s daughter Karen Pobega Rambo, who returned to West Virginia from California to celebrate with her mother.
“It is not often that you have a family member or know anybody that turns 100 years old…so it is just really amazing.”
Pobega grew up during the Great Depression, but despite hard times, she worked hard to provide for herself and her seven siblings.
“She got a job when she first got out of high school, and I remember she said that she always bought (her siblings) toys, and sent my aunt Rosemary to dance lessons…and bought (Rosemary) her first bicycle, so she was very generous with working and taking care of her siblings,” Rambo said.
While also raising two children as a single mother, Pobega also worked multiple jobs, including BF Goodrich in Fairmont and serving at polls during elections for more than 40 years, and conquered stage four colon cancer at the age of 80 before retiring in her mid-80s.
Pobega has had a lasting impact on those around her, including on West Virginia Senator Mike Caputo, D-Rivesville, who grew up next door to Pobega in Rivesville’s Green Town area and thinks of her as “…a second mom to me growing up.”
“There’s not a day in my life I don’t remember having Josephine Pobega in it,” Caputo said.
Caputo also remembers and admires Pobega for her hard work and dedication to her family.
“She always looked out for us. She was a single mom raising two daughters in the 1960s and she never complained one bit. She was always a hard worker.”
The proudest of Pobega is undoubtedly her daughter, who recalled everything her mother did for her while growing up.
“When I think back…there were no single parents, not that we knew of, everybody else had two parent households, and she was a single mother and she worked every single day and took care of us very well,” Rambo said.
“She set a really good example as a working woman and a really good example of serving her community by working on elections…she still is a vital part of the community, and I am just proud of the independence that she exemplified and showed us, just to keep moving forward and doing the best that you can.”
Josephine Pobega is happy and healthy, and enjoys decorating her home, cracking jokes, and reading the newspaper every day.
