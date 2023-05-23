CHARLESTON — For the third time since 2019, a student from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School has won a statewide contest that aims to create awareness about opioid addiction.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday that the contest judges selected student Kiley Ford's artwork out of all of the submissions from around the Mountain State.
Ford’s drawing features an animal-like being with bloodshot eyes, an mouth open and tongue sticking out. A pill is visible inside the mouth, and the words “The truth about opioids isn’t hard to swallow” are written on the being’s tongue.
“Kiley’s artwork goes to the heart of the message: the truth about opioids isn’t hard to swallow. The design also depicts the harsh reality that opioid addiction rips families apart and causes devastating sadness and horror in an addict’s family,” West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey said. “My congratulations to Kiley, our runners-up and all of our regional winners for their hard work in promoting awareness of opioid abuse. We must do everything possible to attack the root causes of addiction and teach our youth the serious consequences of drug abuse.”
Ford’s design will soon appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
Ford joins two other REMS students who have garnered statewide praise for their entries in the annual Kids Kick Opioids contest. In May 2021, eighth grader Liliona Wright won the statewide honor and, in 2019, the school produced its first statewide winner in then-eighth grader Karter King.
Judges also recognized Evee Matheny from Lenore PK-8 School in Mingo County and Hailey Rogers also from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School as the statewide runners-up. Their designs will appear with Ford’s on the Attorney General’s website.
Morrisey and his staff received a total of 2,347 entries from 2,450 students at 66 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 65 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the West Virginia State Capitol in the fall.
Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
