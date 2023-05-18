RIVESVILLE — The upcoming Rivesville election is already turning heads, as all the candidates running for open positions are write-ins.
When voters go to the polls on June 13 at Rivesville Town Hall, there won’t be any names on the ballot. However, there is no shortage of candidates.
The increase in candidates comes after Mayor Jim Hershman was quoted in a Times West Virginian story about how no one was coming forward to run for town council. At the time, he said the lack of participation would create a leadership vacuum in the town and jeopardize future projects, such as waterline infrastructure.
“When I talked to the municipal league, they are seeing these (candidate) problems all over,” Hershman said. “People do not sign up to be on the ballot and then the write-in period is extended a month after the deadline, and people step up after that.”
Hershman, who has served as a councilman for 40 years and Rivesville mayor for six years, said he has never seen an election quite like this one, in which every candidate registered to run is a write-in, rather than appearing on the ballot.
While there are currently four council seats open in Rivesville to fill, Hershman will be the only one running for the unexpired term that he left in order to take the position of mayor. Therefore, four other candidates will be running for the three remaining seats. The candidates running for mayor and recorder are running unopposed.
While some uncontested elections are common in less prominent races, elections in which all candidates are write-ins are not as common.
“As you move down the ballot to local races, elections that only have write-ins would be more likely to appear,” said Erik Herron via email exchange. Herron, a political science professor and an expert in electoral systems, notes that requirements for candidacy may have a part to play in the lack of participation.
“Part of what makes write-ins more — or less — common is the requirement to get on the ballot. The harder it is for write-ins to get on a ballot, the less likely that they participate.”
According to Hershman, the main requirement to get on the ballot are to meet the qualifications to be a registered voter, and to be a citizen of Rivesville, though the requirements do vary between each municipality, according to the West Virginia Municipal Elections Guide of 2023.
One of the predominant issues currently plaguing Rivesville is their aging water infrastructure, a problem that has not gone unnoticed by candidates.
Rivesville native Kyle Smith, a father of two and small business owner who is running for council, believes this is the issue that needs the most attention, and that it is important residents see an effort is being made.
“I’m going to walk around and try to meet with as many residents as I can and ask them,” Smith said. “We all have our own issues, but I want to hear what other people’s issues are.”
Previous council member and Air Force veteran Donnie Edwards Jr. is extremely familiar with these issues. With backgrounds in construction management and water systems, he is eager to help.
“The town needs help,” Edwards said. “You know, when I ran for council before I was working, so it was difficult to have enough time to put my all into it. So this time I am retired and I have a lot of skills, a lot of knowledge…so hopefully I will be able to contribute and help everyone out.”
The upcoming election is also making way for a younger generation. Capri Harmon is running for council at just 18 years old. After watching her mother work in city council since she was a child, Harmon hopes to jumpstart her own political career by landing a seat on the council.
“When such positions opened up on council, I said, ‘Well what better experience for a government job then to have a government office in my own home town,’” Harmon said.
Should she be elected, Harmon would like to focus on ordinances, such as what citizens are allowed to do in terms of water, animals, and construction in order to help the town run smoothly.
“There’s a lot of gray area on what people know what to do, so we are trying to smooth out every ordinance we have and have all the right connections,” she said.
The problem of community outreach and participation has also been noted by another woman running for council.
“Getting people to take a more active role in caring about the issues that our community is facing, I would say that is our biggest problem,” said Avary King, who is a 21-year-old Fairmont State senior. “We are already such a fun, tight little community, I just think we need to get more enthusiastic about making it the best it can be.”
King hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the community, as well as to give the younger generation living in Rivesville someone to relate to.
“I just want them to feel represented in city council and feel like someone is on the city council is relatable to them,” she said.
Mayoral candidate Tracy Runyan is another longtime member of the community and mother of five. She is seeing the same issue, and is hopeful to “Neighbor like we used to.”
“We need people to love where they live, and embrace the sense of community, and to pitch in and help, because it is a lot easier for a group of people to do something than it is for one or two,” Runyan said.
Should she be elected, Runyan would like to plan more events to bring locals together, such as a food truck and a music festival, or a chili cookoff. “Some community gatherings on a regular basis that pull people in for happy times,” Runyan said.
While it may seem unusual for all candidates to be write ins, none of the candidates appear to be alarmed by the development.
“My hope with the fact that we are all write-ins is that it is going to have a larger impact on the community,” town recorder candidate Ashlee Sheets said. “I am hoping, because we are all write-ins that that is showing that there are more people getting involved.”
Early voting begins May 31 and runs through June 10 at Rivesville Town Hall. Weekday early voting runs from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and weekend days from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election day, June 13, polls are open from 6:30 a.m.- 7:30 p.m.
