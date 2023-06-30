RIVESVILLE — After a tight race with only write-in candidates and seven challenged votes, the final results of the Rivesville city council election are in.
The final counts include 82 votes for Tracy Runyan for mayor, 83 votes for Ashlee Sheets for recorder, and 70 votes for Jim Hershman for the two-year unexpired term.
For the council, Kyle Smith received 85 votes, Avary King received 55 votes, Donnie Edwards Jr. received 50 votes, and Capri Harmon received 48 votes.
In total, 93 ballots were cast in the election.
“Considering that everybody was a write-in it went very well,” Runyan said. “I would just like to thank everybody who came out and voted. We received a bigger voter turnout than what was expected and we are very appreciative of that.”
Because Smith and King received the highest numbers of votes for city council positions, they will serve four-year terms, while Edwards will serve a two-year term.
One of the main issues currently plaguing the town is outdated water infrastructure and how to find funding for repairs.
Jim Hershman, who has been involved in the Rivesville city council for 40 years, has overseen many of the projects and water system updates currently in progress, including the installation of new electronic water meters.
“The new electronic water meters are being installed as we speak, probably 75% of those are installed,” Hershman said. “Everything will be electronic, and if anybody has any questions on their water bills, they can go to the town hall and we can bring up the readings on the computer and everything exactly, so that is going to save a lot of issues.”
Hershman also wanted to thank the council members who did not run for reelection for their service. He said Frank Moore, Noel Knolb, Michelle Bradley and Loranda Harmon have done a great deal for the town and have offered their assistance for the future.
“They all helped a lot and they all offered to be available if the council needs any advice and things like that,” Hershman said.
The first council meeting, which are open to the public, and will take place on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. at town hall.
Items that are scheduled to be discussed include introducing the new council members, a property ordinance, memorials, usage of property, the ongoing water project and more.
For now, the main thing Runyan wants to focus on is community outreach and involvement.
This will be particularly important as the Rivesville riverfront festival, which is run by the town and will include multiple bands, vendors and fireworks, will take place the day after the new members are sworn in.
“A lot of people say it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a village to run a village,” Runyan said. “We may be elected, but we cannot do it by ourselves.”
The new members will be sworn in on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at town hall.
