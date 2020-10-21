FAIRMONT — Beginning today, motorists should be advised of a road closure on County Route 21, Finches/Monumental Road, at the top of Buttermilk Hill, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and only emergency vehicles will be permitted through the work zone, which is 1.3 miles long and runs from the intersection of County Routes 21 and 17, and 4.7 miles from the intersection of U.S. 250 and County Route 250/32. The reason for the closure is a culvert replacement.
Motorists are urged to use U.S. 250, W.Va. 218, County Road 17, and U.S. 19 as alternate routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.