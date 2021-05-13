FAIRMONT — Motorists should expect delays today and Friday on Interstate 79 from mile marker 131.5 to mile marker 132.5 beginning at 6 a.m. each day.
The West Virginia Division of Highways said road work in the northbound lane requires the lane closure. Travel in the northbound and southbound lanes will be limited to one lane in each direction.
The road work is expected to end at 7 p.m. both days, according to the WVDOH.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Officials warn that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
