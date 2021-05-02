FAIRMONT — Area motorists will face delays May 5-7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to a road project.
The West Virginia Division of Highways said crews will be on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road & County Route 250/60, Three Ways Drive from the Junction of U.S. 250, Fairmont Avenue to the Junction of County Route 64, Pleasant Valley Road.
DOH officials said shoulder work and paving will cause motorists to be delayed. Work will be performed throughout daytime hours. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
