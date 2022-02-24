FAIRMONT — Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, has delivered on one of his biggest promises this legislative session.
Caputo said earlier this year that his major goal this session was to address the terrible condition of Route 19 between Fairmont and Rivesville and Route 250 between Pine Grove and the entrance into Mannington.
This has been a request of the community for years now that these roads be paved, not patched.
“I had said that this was going to be one of my priorities. Of course, we deal with legislation every day, but I really wanted to do something that’s meaningful to the folks back home,” Caputo said. “Those two roads... I have received countless complaints and they’re very important to the people of Marion County.”
Caputo started contact with the West Virginia Division of Highways as soon as he returned to Charleston and had several meetings with the state-level DOH representatives as well as the Marion County representatives.
Caputo’s persuasion went so far that he offered to drive the DOH representatives up to Fairmont for a drive on the two highways. While they didn’t take the senator up on his offer, they did look over the road on Google Maps and were convinced of the need for a complete repaving.
The section of road slated to be paved on 250 is around an 8-mile stretch from Pine Grove to the Sunshine Bridge just at the border of the City of Mannington.
Mannington Mayor Lora Michael couldn’t remember the last time that road had been paved. After taking a poll of her office staff, none of them did either. That’s not a testament to their lack of memory, but rather to how long this stretch of roadway has gone neglected.
“We’re just delighted that the state hasn’t forgotten us out here on this end of the county,” Michael said. “The roads have really gotten eaten up these last few years and we’re excited to get some work done.”
A roadblock that has stood in the way of the projects getting finished is related to a law passed in the 1980s. In order to receive federal funding for the projects, any adjacent sidewalks must be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act in conjunction with the repaving.
That didn’t really apply to the section of Route 250, but Route 19 will be paved from Bellview all the way to the railroad tracks outside Rivesville. That route is littered with sidewalks through Bellview that haven’t been updated in a while.
According to Caputo, the DOH found a workaround, allowing them to secure the funding for the paving before upgrading the sidewalks, rather than the reverse.
“Somehow that got around that stipulation, thank goodness. The ADA [sidewalk] ramps are still going to be done, but they’ll be done either as they go or after the paving,” Caputo said. “They got permission to do that and that really sped up the process.”
Michael said that since the news of the paving came to her, she’s been in contact with the DOH to update the sidewalks throughout Mannington to be ADA-complaint.
“As soon as that’s complete, we hope to be able to petition them for the Sunshine Bridge up through town to be paved,” Michael said.
The paving will also pass right by the entrance to Farmington, and Mayor Bill Glasscock said he’s glad to see it’s happening too.
“I’m sure thankful it’s going to happen, it’s been really bad for a long time now,” Glasscock said. “Really, I’m just glad to see it finally happening.”
While there is no shortage of roads in Marion County that need paving, Caputo is grateful these two major thoroughfares are getting a much-needed facelift.
“I’ve lived in Rivesville my entire life and I’ve driven Route 19 thousands of times,” Caputo said. “The local guys do the best they can with their budget to patch those roads... but I’m just happy it’s getting done.”
The paving projects are set to begin in early spring. Until then, the county road department will continue to patch the roads as needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.