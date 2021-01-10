PRICKETTS FORT — Mark Sutyak stood along the route of the Run to Read Race and Half Marathon Saturday filling water cups waiting for runners to come by and grab a drink if they needed it, while also giving a little encouragement along the way.
Each year the nonprofit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County hosts the race to raise money that goes to help teach adults and children how to read and become more participatory citizens. This year will mark 16 years of the race.
Sutyak said with COVID-19 still keeping people inside, the race helps people get outside. As long as the race could happen in a safe manner he said it was important to feed that need and get people outdoors.
“Even this past year, I attended quite a few races and helped direct other races and really got the feeling of what we needed to do to keep it safe,” said Sutyak, race director and board member for the LVMC.
The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County provides free tutoring in a one-on-on learning environment. According to their website, illiteracy is not a problem of the past and still exists in the community today. Studies show that eighth graders are illiterate now than there were in 1998.
Sutyak said there hasn’t been any COVID issues at these type of events and so given that, and the size of the venue allowed the event to be hosted in a safe manner.
Racers ran the trail at Prickett’s Fort Saturday. Being safe and supporting the charity were two things important to Sutyak.
“It’s staggering actually the percentage of adults actually illiterate in West Virginia is surprisingly high,” he said.
LVMC offers services in literacy, mathematics and English as a second language. Sutyak said there is a mix of adults and children who utilize their services.
“It’s a wonderful charity to be apart of,” he said.
The participating 155 runners paid the usual registration fee, but also had the opportunity to click the nonprofit’s donate button while registering online.
“We get some people that will just donate and not register to race,” he said.
Sutyak said it’s wonderful to see so many people out supporting the cause. He said there are many people who are return runners. He said it’s the race that kicks off the year and keeps them motivated throughout the cold season.
“If you have a race scheduled, something to shoot for then you keep training. It pulls you through the funk of winter,” he said.
Sutyak said he’s so grateful so many people were willing to come out for the cause. He said people are super supportive.
“You can say support literacy and people don’t really grasp the extent of how many people are illiterate. They’re all around us. People you wouldn’t expect. It’s a serious issue,” he said.
There are several ways to volunteer and get involved with LVMC such as helping with fundraisers, being a tutor or serving on the board. You can learn more about LVMC at learntoreadmarion.net.
