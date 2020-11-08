FAIRMONT — Members of Scouts BSA Troop 120 and 120G hit the streets of Fairmont Saturday as part of the troops’ flag program it organizes in partnership with the Fairmont Rotary Club. The flags were erected in residents’ front yards in preparation for Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. Shortly after Veterans Day, the flags will come down and return next spring for Memorial Day. Residents pay $35 a year for the community service.
Saluting Veterans
