FAIRMONT — The Fair Mountain Santa Claus will be “Coming to town,” at the Fairmont State University Falcon Center on Saturday and Sunday.
The event is hosted by the Student Government Association as part of their Christmas with a Falcon fundraising event. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, free pictures with Santa Claus, cookies and hot chocolate will be available. They will be taking donations, but SGA President Zachary Taylor said they wanted to have free, fun event for the community.
The SGA met their fundraising goal of $14,000 for Christmas with a Falcon for the year, with help from the university, but they will immediately start work on next year’s fundraising.
“SGA doesn’t really get to interact with the community and so this was our way of doing it — getting to meet all of these people face-to-face, offer a free event and have a good time. ... The fact that we get to offer this event for free is something I really enjoy being able to do,” Taylor said.
Charles Knotts is the Fair Mountain Santa, but his day job is assistant manager at a cell phone store. He has been entertaining and dressing up as Santa Claus every year since 2016. He said this year will be his busiest year so far.
“You just you get to see the magic of Christmas in the kids’ faces when they come up, see you and talk to you. There’s a joy that is really just amazing to get to witness,” Knotts said.
Knotts said he had the opportunity to portray Santa several years ago, while working at a retailer. The experience was only a few hours long, but in that time, he was able to connect with the kids.
“There was one boy that, I’m not entirely sure what his disability was, but he was wheelchair bound and his parents asked if they could sit him on my lap. Of course, I said yes. When they did, his face just lit up and he was so happy. That kind of got me hooked on the whole thing,” Knotts said.
Knotts said he tries to make the experience more enjoyable than the typical events held at shopping malls. He is also trained in American Sign Language Interpreting and specializes in sensory friendly experiences for children with disabilities.
“So, I’ve got to do some home visits with some deaf families I work with. Every year since 2017 I want to say, I’ve worked with Key Learning Autism Center. I go in and I do a sensory friendly Santa for the kids that go there. It’s been a lot of fun,” Knotts said.
Knotts has a six year old daughter named Meredith who has autism. She has no idea that he’s been one of the Santa’s to visit her school since she was born. He said he keeps the suit locked up in their house and will do home visits at his parents house, so she has no clue.
Knotts has never worked with Fairmont State before, but he said he’s looking forward to it. He loves being the first Santa a child has ever met and just interacting with them in a way that makes them comfortable.
“Depending on the setup that we have, I’ll try to come back and kind of sneak in or almost photobomb the pictures, so they still get the picture with Santa without the stress and anxiety of ‘Who’s this weird guy in this big suit,’ a lot of sensory stuff.
“I like to give kids plenty of time, when possible, to interact. I get down on the floor with kids if I need to. There’s a few different things that we try to do when we’re doing pictures with kids that are particularly antsy. I’m looking forward to getting to interact with my home community the most,” Knotts said.
For more information on Fair Mountain Santa, visit the Facebook page. For more information on the event at Fairmont State, visit the SGA website.
