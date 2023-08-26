FAIRMONT — The number of HOPE Scholarship students doubled this year in Marion County, from around 70 last year to a little over 140 this year.
“For all those kids that are getting the Hope Scholarship, they’re not in our enrollment,” Scott Reider, treasurer for the Marion County School System, said. “So we’re losing funding for those kids.”
Reider added that last year, the school district lost somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000 to $350,000 from students who departed to get HOPE Scholarships. This year, he said the school system stands to lose a little over $650,000 in state funding for the same reason.
Funding for public schools is based on a formula that determines how much funding each student receives from the state of West Virginia for their education. For each student, that comes out to roughly $4,400. The state pays that money directly into the county’s public school system.
According to West Virginia Treasury Secretary Riley Moore, the federal government also pays the majority of the cost for a student’s education. West Virginia’s allocation makes up one third of the total cost, with the federal government making up the remaining two thirds. HOPE Scholarships, also referred to as Education Savings Accounts, are governed by Riley’s office and not the West Virginia Department of Education.
HOPE Scholarships provide parents who want alternatives to the public education system the ability to enroll their children in either private school or pay for homeschool materials. The program is only available to students who are about to enter kindergarten or are already in the public education system. When a student is withdrawn from the school system, the state takes the $4,400 allocation for that student out of the public education system and places it into a holding tank at the treasury department. The federal amounts stay in the public education system. That $4,400 can then be used for any of the approved programs that are available through a portal parents can access to manage their child’s education.
Moore emphasized, through an email exchange, that parents and children benefit from HOPE Scholarships because it gives them the freedom to peruse the choice that is out there in the West Virginia education space. He said that there are times when a one size fits all approach doesn’t benefit a child’s education. Hope Scholarships provide a way to tailor education to a child. He said it also provides parents who have fewer means the chance to not be limited by income as to what kind of education their child receives.
“If you’re rich, you can go to any school that you want,” Moore said. “But for folks that are around the state, they don’t have those types of means. This enables them to have the same types of choices and freedom that the better off people here in the state of West Virginia already had.”
Moore pointed out there is a lag between enrollment and funding. If a student leaves the school system this year, the district won’t see the loss of funds until next year, since funding is based on the previous year’s enrollment. And since the money is staying for the time being, the school won’t have to deal with an immediate loss.
“They could be losing those dollars, but then the requirement to educate that child is no longer there either,” Moore said.
However, Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston indicated that this ties into a larger issue. The school funding formula is antiquated, she said, and doesn’t account for the needs that modern schooling requires.
“For us, our staffing is directly tied to student enrollment,” Heston said. “When you look at that and you look at an antiquated personnel formula that the state of West Virginia has, our state aid formula does not cover other services that are needed in a modern day school system, such as mental health services, nurses, technicians in every school.”
Perhaps inadvertently, HOPE Scholarships compound onto the staffing problem, by making less money available for the staff that the school requires to meet the needs of its students, meaning the school needs to go further and further into the red. Heston said this drives challenges in the district budget, complicating what upgrades or facilities can be made available, which in turn impacts the student experience for those that do remain in the system.
There is also a question of quality.
While Heston said that education provided under HOPE Scholarship programs can vary, it doesn’t have the same level of accountability that the public education system has, which keeps reams of data on hand to track student performance. It’s especially galling for Heston, who said that parents who are opting out of the kindergarten experience for their child may miss out on what might be the best early education experience in the state.
“It’s concerning to me that you have all of this data and support to show that early, early childhood education is top notch in West Virginia,” Heston said. “In Marion County, and you are choosing the Hope Scholarship option before giving public schools an opportunity.”
For now, Heston and Reider are awaiting Oct. 1, which is the date that enrollment finalizes for the year. Heston said that last year, the district saw their enrollment numbers recover a bit from their initial amounts, after some parents who declared their intention to pull out of the school system for the year reversed course. How much those numbers recover by, however, remains to be seen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.